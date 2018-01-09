Gold Rush Trail Management Committee A new mural at the Vancouver Convention Centre celebrates the Gold Rush Trail.

Gold Rush Trail mural unveiled in Vancouver

The mural, located at the Vancouver Convention Centre, highlights the attractions of the Trail.

On December 11, the Gold Rush Trail Management Committee unveiled a new mural at the Vancouver Convention Centre breezeway marking the diverse history of the Gold Rush Trail. The 47 foot by 8.5 foot wall mural—located in a high-visibility, high-traffic location—is intended to increase awareness of the Gold Rush Trail’s modern-day treasures, and reach potential new visitors.

The Gold Rush Trail runs from New Westminster to Barkerville, with the route bookended by two National Historic Sites (Fort Langley and Barkerville). The stunning driving route is located right on the doorstep of two million Vancouverites and visitors to British Columbia. The Vancouver Convention Centre’s display shares the Gold Rush Trail’s brand message: “History Shaped by Nature”.

“We are excited to see this project completed. It is a really unique way to showcase our heritage in such a way that people will want to make the trip to see it in person,” says Amy Thacker, CEO of Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association, which leads the Gold Rush Trail Management Committee. “The Gold Rush Trail has to be experienced in person to appreciate the full extent of its beauty and history.”

As travelers make their way up the iconic Cariboo Wagon Road, they find an extensive range of authentic Gold Rush Trail experiences. Some of those highlighted in the display include:

– Living history and interpretive sites including museums, homesteads, working farms, heritage sites, general stores, gardens, 19th century churches, boardwalks, saloons, gold panning, and stagecoach rides;

– Outdoor recreational opportunities such as kayaking, river rafting, mountain biking, hiking, fishing, geocaching, wildlife-viewing, Nordic skiing; and snowmobiling;

– Indigenous tourism experiences including storytelling by village elders, wilderness walks, salmon lunches, and overnight accommodation in pit houses and teepees; and

– Arts festivals, powwows, a busy circuit of rodeos, and many other popular events.


