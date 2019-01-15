Gloria, a short-haired white cat, was found in a Prince George landfill. She is now in BC SPCA care. (BC SPCA handout)

Good Samaritan rescues cat found in heaps of garbage at B.C. landfill

The cat was abandoned and left to die at the Foothills Boulevard Regional Landfill, the BC SPCA says

The BC SPCA says a short-haired white cat is recovering in its care after being discovered in a Prince George landfill by a Good Samaritan.

The animal welfare organization said in a news release Tuesday that the cat was abandoned and left to die at the Foothills Boulevard Regional Landfill. But the cat was rescued last week, after a man happened to hear “a loud mewing among the heaps of garbage,” only to discover the short-haired white cat inside a locked carrier.

The man rushed the cat to the BC SPCA’s North Cariboo Branch.

“It is appalling that someone would throw a beautiful and loving animal out like a piece of garbage,” said Alex Schare, manager of animal centre services for the North Cariboo SPCA.

“The crate was filled with frozen urine and the poor cat was very cold, skinny and infested with fleas. There is no doubt she would have died if she had been left there much longer, trapped inside the cage.”

Staff, who estimate the cat is three years old, have named her Gloria, after 70s ‘I will survive’ singer Gloria Gaynor.

She is being treated for fleas and is building up her weight.

“There is no doubt that our furry little Gloria is a survivor. She is very friendly and is going to make someone a wonderful pet,” said Schare.

Once the mandatory stray-hold period is up, Gloria will be spayed and put up for adoption.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna home to Canada’s most expensive rentals: report
Next story
Accused B.C. high school killer now fit for trial, defence lawyer says

Just Posted

UPDATE: RCMP confirm one man dead after shooting in Cache Creek

Residents on edge as incident unfolded Monday night

Woman killed in head-on crash near Vanderhoof

RCMP say driver crossed the centre line and hit a loaded fuel tanker truck

‘Tripod’ delays access to Unist’ot’en camp

Social media rumours of cultural significance quashed, meaning police “exclusion zones” should end.

Hereditary chiefs negotiate injunction agreement

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs abide by interim injunction, but gate stays up. Still opposed.

Unist’ot’en open gate

The camp is complying with the temporary injunction allowing natural gas pipeline workers through.

UK lawmakers reject Brexit deal in 432-202 vote

House of Commons votes against the deal struck between Britain’s government and the EU

Celine Dion pulling 1998 R. Kelly collaboration from streaming services

‘I’m Your Angel’ was recorded in 1998

Millennial Money: Don’t let Instagram envy get you into debt

A full 48 per cent of U.S. households have credit card debt

Jury debates fate of man accused of killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

Police allege Garry Handlen told a cop how he abducted, sexually assaulted and strangled Monica Jack in May 1978

Letters on way to all homeowners in B.C. speculation tax communities

Property owners have to register to avoid vacant-home tax

New orca calf in Salish Sea ‘healthy and active’

Birth cause for celebration but things still dire genetically, expert says

Good Samaritan rescues cat found in heaps of garbage at B.C. landfill

The cat was abandoned and left to die at the Foothills Boulevard Regional Landfill, the BC SPCA says

Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna home to Canada’s most expensive rentals: report

According to PadMapper, units in larger B.C. cities cost $1,300 to more than $3,000

B.C. home sales drop 25% in 2018

The B.C. Real Estate Association points to the federal government’s mortage stress test

Most Read