Gov. Gen. Julie Payette resigns, apologizes for ‘tensions’ at Rideau Hall

Payette, who is the Queen’s representative in Canada, has been the governor general since 2017

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette takes the royal salute from the Guard of Honour as she makes her way deliver the the throne speech, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette has resigned after a review into the workplace culture at Rideau Hall.

In a statement issued Thursday (Jan. 21.) afternoon, Payette apologized for “tensions” at her workplace over the past few months.

“While no formal complaints or official grievances were made during my tenure… I still take these allegations very seriously,” Payette said.

“Not only did I welcome a review of the work climate at the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General, but I have repeatedly encouraged employees to participate in the review in large numbers. We all experience things differently, but we should always strive to do better, and be attentive to one another’s perceptions.”

According to the CBC, the issue first arose when an independent consulting firm was hired by the Privy Council Office lat year to review reports that Payette was responsible for workplace harassment at Rideau Hall.

Payette, who is the Queen’s representative in Canada, has been the governor general since 2017.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CanadaPayette