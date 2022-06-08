Graffiti Days dance tickets now on sale

Tickets must be purchased in advance, as there are no sales at the door on June 11

A reminder that while most of the events at Graffiti Days in Cache Creek (June 10–12) are free, tickets ($10 each) are required for the Saturday, June 11 dance at the Community Hall, which starts at 9:30 p.m. The tickets must also be purchased in advance (no sales at the door), so pick them up online at https://bit.ly/3xbM2R7, or at the Cariboo Jade Shop or the Cache Creek village office.

Year end soccer tournament

The South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association’s year end tournament is coming up in Ashcroft on June 18–19, and volunteers are needed in order to help make the event a success. Anyone willing to work at the concession or barbecue, or do clean-up, can see a schedule and volunteer for a shift on the SCMSA Ashcroft Facebook page.

Ashcroft HUB

Due to staffing shortages, the Ashcroft HUB has suspended drop-in sports for the time being, and reduced office hours to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Access to Merv’s Gym is unaffected.

The HUB is planning a full line-up of Kids’ Camps this summer, with details coming soon. Watch this space, and also check out the Ashcroft Hub Facebook page for information about camps and other activities at the HUB.

Lions Bingo

The Ashcroft and District Lions Club Bingo is back at the Cache Creek Community Hall on Monday, June 13. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30); there will be hot dogs for sale, and you can try your luck with the Toonie Ball (winner gets the $302 in the pot plus the evening’s take).

Spences Bridge yard sale

There will be a multi-family yard sale throughout the Spences Bridge residential area on June 17, 18, and 19. Head on down to the Bridge for a pleasant day trip and a chance to snap up some new-to-you bargains and treasures.

Lytton Market returns

Lytton’s award-winning Two Rivers Farmers’ Market returns for the season on Friday, June 24 and will run every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October. The new location is at G’wesep Gas and Food at 1054 Lytton-Lillooet Highway (Hwy. 12).

70 Mile Market

Head to 70 Mile for a Redneck Craft Fair and Flea Market on Saturday, July 2. The market will be taking place at the 70 Mile Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will feature homemade crafts and baking, a tailgate sale, secondhand treasures, a concession, and more.

Inside and outside spaces are available for vendors ($20 with your own table or $30 if you rent a table; vendors who stay until 2 p.m. will get a $10 deposit return). There is lots of space outside, but inside space is limited, so early booking is recommended if vendors want to be indoors. For more information, or to book a space, contact Kathy Weibe (250-456-2199) or Ken (250-456-6050).

Black Powder work bee

If you have some free time on Saturday, June 25, consider heading up to the South Cariboo Sportsmen Association clubhouse and grounds south of Cache Creek for a work bee. There is a lot of falldown at the site, and it needs cutting and clearing in preparation for this year’s Black Powder event on the Thanksgiving weekend.

Volunteers are asked to meet up at 9 a.m. at the clubhouse, and bring shovels, boots, gloves, and saws.

Highway 8 repairs

The Ministry of Transportation provides regular updates on their repair/restoration work on Highway 8 between Spences Bridge and Merritt. There are 25 sites that need repairs, and as of June 6 temporary repairs had been completed at 16; construction had started on another four; and work is planned for the near future on the other five sites.

The ministry anticipates that the current phase — emergency access and temporary construction — will be complete in spring 2022, and is working on a long-term repair schedule for the work to follow.

For more information, and updates about the work, go to https://bit.ly/3KwQ8Id. There are also two public open houses planned for Spences Bridge and Merritt on June 22 and 23, to discuss progress on the highway and plans for future work as well as answer questions. More information on times and locations is expected next week.

Private film night

The Paramount Theatre in Kamloops will not be holding any public screenings in June, which leaves lots of room for private screenings, including prime Friday and Saturday night spots.

You can have the theatre all to yourself for a date night or a family party. Bring along your favourite movie or game and watch or play on the big screen, with popcorn, drinks, and treats included in the rental price.

For more information, including cost, and a link to the Private Screenings Questionnaire, go to https://bit.ly/3zdV2I2.

Rodenticide feedback sought

To better protect owls and other wildlife, the province is inviting feedback on proposed regulatory changes that will ban the widespread sale and use of second-generation rodenticides (SGARs).

In July 2021, the Province introduced an 18-month ban on the sale and use of SGARs while government reviewed the science and developed recommendations for policy. The result is an intentions paper that outlines proposed permanent changes to the Integrated Pest Management Regulation. These changes would reduce unnecessary pesticide use by requiring individuals and businesses to focus on other methods of pest control, such as traps, less toxic rodenticide alternatives, and removing food sources. SGARs will also be restricted at the point of sale for most users and require integrated pest management and record keeping.

The regulatory changes are expected to come into effect on Jan. 20, 2023. Comments about the proposed changes are welcome until midnight on June 19, 2022; to learn more about the proposed changes to the Integrated Pest Management Act and provide input, go to https://bit.ly/3m0Rcdv.



