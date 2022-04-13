The Shepherd-Ridgeback cross, known as Red, received approximately 25 stitches at the veterinary clinic in Grand Forks. Photo Ian Orser

The Shepherd-Ridgeback cross, known as Red, received approximately 25 stitches at the veterinary clinic in Grand Forks. Photo Ian Orser

Grand Forks man saves dog by kicking attacking cougar in the head

The aging, emaciated cat was reportedly euthanized by conservation officers

A Grand Forks man is being credited with saving the life of his daughter’s dog, after it was attacked by a full grown cougar near Christina Lake.

The incident occurred Saturday April 9, at about 1 p.m, and less than 15 metres from Highway 3, near the New Horizons Motel.

Ian Orser said the attack was sudden and frightening.

“I ran over and kicked the cougar in the head, and it let the dog go. I grabbed a stick and I started screaming at it.”

The dog’s head was completely inside the cat’s mouth, said Orser.

“It was totally scary and probably, if you thought about it, you probably wouldn’t have done it. But it had our dog…I really think a few more seconds would have been too late.”

When faced with Orser and his stick, the cougar “sauntered” away.

Orser and his daughter Megan immediately rushed the dog to the veterinary clinic in Grand Forks, fearful during the 21 km drive that he just “wouldn’t make it.”

The Shepherd-Ridgeback cross, known as Red, received approximately 25 stitches at the veterinary clinic in Grand Forks – at a cost of $400 – and is recovering this week.

The local Conservation Office (CO) was notified immediately.

“The CO officers, they were awesome. They were really good about it.”

Officers headed to the scene within minutes of receiving the call, and they told Orser later that the cougar was tracked and euthanized.

“They said it was an old, emaciated cougar in pretty rough shape…He was probably hungry and not very good at hunting anymore.”

Orser declined to comment on the courage it took to attack the cougar with a kick – while wearing soft soled shoes – but remarked happily that “my daughter thinks I’m a hero.”

Black Press has reached out to the CO for comment.

Related: UPDATE: Cougar that killed Vernon house cat euthanized

Related: Cougar kills deer in Summerland neighbourhood

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Missing notes: The traumatic family history of Nelson classical pianist Daryl Verville

Just Posted

(from l) New Thompson-Nicola Film Commissioner Gareth Smart, Gaurangi Benner-Tapia, and Matthias Sampson during ‘A Murder is Announced’ in Ashcroft in March 2020. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) (from l) Marina Papais, new Thompson-Nicola Film Commissioner Gareth Smart, Gaurangi Benner-Tapia, and Matthias Sampson during a dramatic moment in <em>A Murder is Announced</em> in Ashcroft in March 2020. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek’s Gareth Smart is new Thompson-Nicola Film Commissioner

The CP crossing on Highway 97C in Ashcroft — pictured at centre to the left of Associated Electrical Services — will be closed for maintenance for 36 hours starting at 4 a.m. on Friday, April 15. During that time, traffic will be diverted along Railway Avenue. (Photo credit: Google Maps)
Highway 97C in Ashcroft closed for part of Easter long weekend

A new sign marks the previously unnamed Vimy Lane in Clinton. (Photo credit: Sandi Burrage)
Clinton welcomes new street name with Vimy Lane dedication

The Easter Egg hunt — pictured here in 2019 — returns to Reg Conn Park in Clinton on April 17. (Photo credit: Raven Nyman)
Easter eggs-citement coming to local communities on Sunday