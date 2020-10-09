BC Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau at Nanaimo’s Vancouver Island Conference Centre on Friday, Oct. 9, where she announced her party’s climate action and clean economy platform. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

The BC Green Party announced its climate action and clean economy platform today in Nanaimo, promising that if elected, it will set a path to make British Columbia carbon-neutral by 2045.

Sonia Furstenau made the platform announcement Friday at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre.

Furstenau said the NDP can’t consider themselves climate leaders while expanding the fossil fuel industry and said her party wants greater urgency around the climate crisis and more assurance that B.C. will meet climate goals.

“We can’t afford to play accounting games,” Furstenau said. “We need an honest plan that will reach our goals.”

She said in addition to carbon-neutrality by 2045, the Greens would have a “robust strategy” to close the gap by 2030.

Furstenau said her party would introduce a $1-billion strategic investment fund to support business innovation that aligns with the province’s climate goals. She also mentioned “predictable, yearly increases” to the carbon tax.

The party leader was joined at Friday’s announcement by local candidates Lia Versaevel of Nanaimo, Rob Lyon of Parksville-Qualicum and Chris Istace of Nanaimo-North Cowichan.

More to come.


