Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Guilty verdicts upheld in Surrey Six slayings

The Court of Appeal released a “Statement of Pronouncement of Judgment” on Thursday

Eileen Mohan, whose son Christopher was murdered in the 2007 Surrey Six slayings, says it’s “justice due” after the appeal court upheld the murder convictions of Matthew James Johnston and Cody Rae Haevischer.

“I think it’s justice due, and that cannot be broken,” Mohan told the Now-Leader on Thursday (Jan. 28).

“You cannot hide behind technicalities just because you can. Innocent lives were taken, which included my only son, and not only Christopher’s life was taken, as you know.”

homelessphoto

The B.C. Court of Appeal heard conviction appeals in Johnston and Haevischer’s case during a three-day webcast last October, 13 years after the murders.

On Thursday, the court released a statement saying that both men can apply for a stay of proceedings and argue abuse of process.

The decision in its entirety is not being released until lawyers can review to ensure no confidential information is disclosed.

READ MORE: Haevischer, Johnston appeal convictions in Surrey Six slayings

The two men were convicted of murdering six people in suite 1505 of the Balmoral Tower in Whalley on Oct. 19, 2007. The Crown’s theory was that the killings were payback for an unpaid debt between rival gangs.

Christopher Mohan and Abbotsford gasfitter Ed Shellenberg, 55, were innocent victims who accidentally stumbled upon a drug hit in progress.

Edward Sousakhone Narong, 22, Ryan Bartolomeo, 19, and brothers Michael Justin Lal, 26, and Corey Jason Michael Lal, 21, were also slain.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

CourtSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
After donating his kidney, Abbotsford hotdog king starts donor campaign
Next story
Langley caterer sounds alarm after rejecting 3 requests for large events

Just Posted

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19 at a press conference earlier this week. (B.C. Government image)
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Here’s a look at some of the key dates in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Interior Health reports 2 more deaths, 83 new COVID-19 cases

Health authority also identifies new virus cluster in Fernie

Police say that a U-Haul truck abandoned in Cache Creek on Jan. 19 (pictured) was being used to transport equipment and supplies consistent with a fentanyl drug production operation. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Rental truck abandoned in Cache Creek believed to be connected with fentanyl drug production

Police seized high end equipment, chemicals, and several firearms

A COVID-19 outbreak has been identified at Unit 6 South at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, with four dozen people testing positive and one person dead as a result. (Photo credit: Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital surgical unit

Despite 6 South being a surgical unit, RIH said surgeries are continuing at the hospital

Flooding at Cache Creek park, July 2, 2020. The village is seeking $2.45 million in grant funding to safeguard its drinking water infrastructure against future flood events. (Photo credit: Tom Moe)
Cache Creek seeks $2.45 million for drinking water infrastructure

Grant funding would protect village’s drinking water infrastructure from flood threats

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,’ urges Dr. Henry

(Black Press Media file photo)
DNA advances crack 50-year mystery of missing B.C. man

Remains discovered on Saturna Island in 1972 finally identified

UBC’s Faculty of Medicine is working closely with the Stellat’en First Nation to pilot the Remote Communities Drone Transportation Initiative. (Pixabay/File photo)
Drones to deliver medical supplies to remote B.C. First Nation in pilot project

UBC teams up with Stellat’en First Nation

Mohammad Movassaghi said he filmed VPD officers as they allegedly attempted to gain access into his downtown apartment on the night of Saturday, Jan. 23. (Submitted image/Black Press Media)
Owner denies accusations of hosting ‘nightclub’ in Vancouver apartment, files police complaint

‘I was not hosting a party,’ claims former wealth manager Mohammad Movassaghi

Alberta's second-quarter Opioid Response Surveillance Report was released on Sept. 23, 2020. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Provincial boost for addictions treatment in Vernon welcomed: MLA

MLA Harwinder Sandhu says the provincial funding is more impactful amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Abbotsford's Raine Padgham poses for a headshot during the Third Annual Girls Baseball Trailblazer Series at the Compton Youth Academy back in 2019. Padgham was recently named one of the most influential Canadians in the sport of baseball by the Canadian Baseball Network. (Rob Leiter/MLB Photos)
B.C. pink-haired pitcher, 15, named one of most influential in Canadian baseball

15-year-old flamethrower youngest person ever named to CBN’s list, Padgham threw 83 mph in September

Angie Quaale owns Well Seasoned, a gourmet food store and catering business. She’s has three requests in recent days to cater gatherings of at least 18 people. Gatherings violate Public Health Orders. (Jeff Vinnick Images}
Langley caterer sounds alarm after rejecting 3 requests for large events

Business asked to quote for baptism, Super Bowl party and third event, all for at least 18 people

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Guilty verdicts upheld in Surrey Six slayings

The Court of Appeal released a “Statement of Pronouncement of Judgment” on Thursday

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. British Columbia’s financial outlook is being hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the provincial government says a partial recovery is on the horizon next year.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Targeted cash, social supports would be more effective than basic income: UBC panel

The panel made 65 recommendations for various policy changes

Most Read