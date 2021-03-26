Polytechnique survivors Heidi Rathjen, right, and Nathalie Provost speak to the media following an announcement of details of Quebec’s long gun registry by Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux during a news conference in Montreal, Sunday, January 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Polytechnique survivors Heidi Rathjen, right, and Nathalie Provost speak to the media following an announcement of details of Quebec’s long gun registry by Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux during a news conference in Montreal, Sunday, January 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Gun-control group urges MPs to vote against ‘unsalvageable’ Liberal firearms bill

The letter from the group is signed by Nathalie Provos

A leading gun-control group is urging MPs to vote against the Liberal government’s new firearms bill, saying it is too weak to salvage.

In a letter sent out this week, PolySeSouvient says the recently tabled legislation is a Liberal capitulation to the firearms lobby and amounts to throwing in the towel on gun control.

The letter from the group is signed by Nathalie Provost, who was shot four times during the 1989 attack by a gunman at Montreal’s Ecole polytechnique.

It was sent to all MPs but Conservative members, given the party’s opposition to the bill over concerns it unfairly targets responsible gun owners but not criminals.

PolySeSouvient wants the government to withdraw the bill and, should the legislation proceed, calls on MPs to vote it down at second reading in the House of Commons.

NDP public safety critic Jack Harris suggests there is general support in his party for the bill, but added he wants to hear from witnesses at a Commons committee.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

federal governmentgun control

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New app a ‘safe space’ for Indigenous people to report racism in B.C. health care
Next story
First Nations leaders seek removal of roadblocks in B.C.’s driver’s licensing system

Just Posted

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
Over 101,000 vaccines administered in B.C. Interior

The first dose was administered on Dec. 22, 2020

Search and rescue teams looked into the night Thursday, March 26 for a missing boy near Hixon. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
UPDATE: Large search effort continues for missing boy, 13, north of Quesnel

Efforts are concentrated in Hixon area and involve multiple SAR teams

Williams Lake Stampede Association has announced the cancellation of this year’s Stampede due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
2021 Williams Lake Stampede cancelled for second year in a row

“We’d hoped the health restrictions would have lightened up, but they haven’t,” said WLSA president

Viriginia Kirkham, 85, of Williams Lake receives her first COVID-19 vaccine administered by public health nurse Aimee Palin at the Williams Lake Health Clinic on March 24. (Photo credit: Monica Lamb-Yorski)
COVID vaccine clinics coming to Ashcroft and Clinton in April

Clinics are for all residents of Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, and area aged 18 and over

Jennifer Lawrence (r), founder of Bubbles’ Blossom Design, with Monika Wyssen at Valentine’s Day 2021. The business is one of the finalists for a Small Business BC Award. (Photo credit: Kelly Sinoski)
Bloomin’ good: Clinton florist business is awards finalist

Bubbles’ Blossom Design makes it to final five in BC Small Business Awards category

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Coquitlam arena is set up for community immunization centre Friday, preparing to open Monday, March 29 for people with appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccine. (Craig Hodge/Facebook)
Another 908 COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. Friday, nearing record

Rapid rise in new cases, hospitalization holding steady

Bean, a small dog, got her head stuck in the reclining mechanism of a couch on Wednesday night. (Facebook/Kamloops Fire Rescue)
Kamloops fire crews free Bean the pup trapped in reclining chair

‘We don’t rescue cats out of trees anymore… but we do occasionally rescue dogs out of reclining couches!’

Photo courtesy Big White Ski Resort
Kelowna ski hill COVID-19 cluster contained

Cluster has been ongoing since December. On March 26 it was officially declared contained.

B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman looks on during an event in Vancouver. British Columbia has set greenhouse gas emission reduction targets for most sectors in the provincial economy, including the oil and gas industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. is 1st in Canada to set emissions targets for industries, communities

Sets 33-38% emission reduction target for oil and gas, up to 32% for transportation and 38-43% for industry

Minister of Citizens’ Services Lisa Beare held a press conference Friday (March 26) with various stakeholders, including North Island and North Coast MLAs and executive director of Coastal First Nations, Christine Smith-Martin.
Province spending $55M to bring high-speed internet to more of B.C.’s coast

Announced Friday, Connected Coast project is expected to connect 139 communities – 48 being rural and Indigenous

Grand Forks’ Lenora “Jo” Belazs holds up a box thought to contain the ashes of “Koko,” left at the Boundary Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop on Wednesday, March 24. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
‘Missing Koko?’: Kootenay thrift shop looking to return pet’s ashes after bizarre donation

‘Is someone missing Koko?’ the Grand Forks’ store asked in a Facebook post earlier this week

Kettle Valley Rail Trail winds through the Okanagan and Similkameen on railbed left from B.C.’s historical silver-mining boom. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. forest job program gets COVID-19 aid, expands to coast

Short-term work on trails, bridges, forest firebreaks

MLA for Surrey-Newton Harry Bains looks on during a provincial election campaign stop in Surrey, B.C., Monday, May 6, 2013. British Columbia’s labour minister says he’s concerned about the recent number of work site deaths and has contacted the head of the province’s workplace safety agency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
B.C. labour minister concerned over recent workplace deaths

Harry Bains says he’s reached out to the chair of WorkSafeBC

Most Read