Hands-on electric vehicle demonstration coming to Ashcroft

Danielle Wiess, electric mobility expert for CEA and project manager for Charge North, is bringing this EV Ford Mustang to an event in Ashcroft on Aug. 15. (Photo credit: Community Energy Association)

Charge North EV Discovery Tour gives Interior residents an opportunity to see if an EV is for them

Cache Creek fire camp

Residents of Cache Creek should be aware that the BC Wildfire Service has set up a camp in the park extension and part of the park, in response to nearby wildfires. The village is asking that residents avoid the area where the camp is located; the rest of the park is still open and available to everyone.

Love Ashcroft prize draw

Support your Love Ashcroft businesses, and enter to win a great prize! From Aug. 13–19 inclusive, make a purchase at any participating Love Ashcroft business (restaurants included) and enter a draw to win a Love Ashcroft bag and bluetooth speaker (one prize will be awarded per business).

There will be one entry per purchase, but you can enter as often as you like, at as many businesses as you like, by submitting your receipt, with your name and phone number, at the participating business(es).

You can find more details on the Village of Ashcroft and Love Ashcroft Facebook pages.

Green Lake art show

The Green Lake Snowmobile Club is holding an art show on Aug. 13 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Aug. 14 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at 176 Green Lake South Road.

The show will feature original paintings and photography by local artists, as well as pottery, jewellery, baking, and other vendors. Drop on by on either day and support local artists and artisans.

Clinton Music in the Park

Bring your chairs and blankets to a free concert at Reg Conn Park in Clinton on Sunday, Aug. 14, featuring WE3 and Universal Permit. The concert is an all-ages event and starts at 6 p.m.

Electric vehicle demo in Ashcroft

The Community Energy Association is taking an electric Ford Mustang Mach-E on the road to give residents of central and northern B.C. an opportunity to ask questions about electric vehicles, hear from local EV drivers, explore an EV, and discover what it feels like to drive electric.

The Charge North EV Discovery Tour will help accelerate EV adoption by giving residents a chance to learn about the technology and better understand if an EV will work for them.

The Discovery Tour will be in Ashcroft from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15 at the Heritage Park on Railway Avenue. Under the Charge North program, Ashcroft will be getting two Level 2 charging stations; installation of the stations is scheduled to start later this year.

Family fun day

The Heskw’en’scutxe Health Services Society is hosting a Family Fun Day for all residents of Cooks Ferry, Siska, and Spences Bridge on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 3 to 8 p.m. There’ll be a barbecue, bouncy castles, rock painting, health presentations, face painting, games, and door prizes.

The event will take place at the Cooks Ferry band office on Deer Lane in Spences Bridge.

Kids’ Dance Party

The next Kids’ Dance Party at the Ashcroft HUB will be taking place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. The theme is “Neon”, and kids aged 5 to 14 are invited to dress up in their best neon-coloured clothing and accessories and come dance up a storm.

The cost is $2 per person, and there will be prizes, music, and a concession.

Indigenous vendors’ market

To coincide with the Gold Country GeoTour 2022, there will be an Indigenous Vendors’ Market at the Cache Creek coverall each day from Sept. 9–11. There is no table fee, but vendors must supply their own tables(s) and chair(s), and there are limited spots with power available.

Set-up can start each day at 8:30 a.m.; the market runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. For more information, or to reserve a spot, contact Misty Antoine on Facebook or email her at antoinemisty@gmail.com.

Ashcroft and District Fall Fair news

Vendors are wanted for this year’s Fall Fair, taking place at the Drylands Arena in Ashcroft from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. Tables are $10 each. For more information about being a vendor, and this year’s fair, go to www.ashcroftfallfair.ca.

Hockey registration now open

The Thompson-Cariboo Minor Hockey Association is now accepting registrations for the 2022/23 season.

There are seven team age ranges, from U6 (Preschool; players 3 and 4 years of age) and U7 (Initiation; players aged 5 and 6) to U18 (Midget; players 15–17 years old). Season rates are $150 per player (U6 and U7); $250 per player (U9 and U11); and $350 per player (U13, U15, and U18). There is a one-time, per-season $30 “Out of Town User Fee” for any player who does not live within the Village of Ashcroft boundaries.

The registration deadline for the upcoming season is Oct. 15. For more information, contact Ashlene Minnabarriet at registrar@thompsoncariboominorhockey.com. To register, go to https://bit.ly/3BONn4m.

South Cariboo Sportsmen draw

The winning tickets in the third “Rebuild Our Range” raffle for the South Cariboo Sportsmen Association were drawn on Aug. 1, with three lucky winners from Salmon Arm, Lethbridge, and Ashcroft taking home the prizes.

All 2,000 tickets for the raffle sold out, and a fourth raffle, featuring seven different prizes totalling $11,500, is now underway, with the draw to take place on Nov. 23. Tickets are $10 each, and 20 per cent of the tickets have already been sold.

A valid PAL is required in order to claim any of the prizes, but non-PAL holders can purchase tickets on behalf of someone who has one. Tickets can be purchased via email transfer to southcariboosportsmen@gmail.com (password: cariboo) or by calling association president Wayne Wawrenuik at (604) 861-2454.



