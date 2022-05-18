The Harrison Hot Springs Public Mineral Pool is set to re-open for weekends effective May 21. Tourism Harrison indicated hours may expand further in the coming weeks. (Contributed Photo/Tourism Harrison)

The Harrison Hot Springs Public Mineral Pool is set to re-open for weekends effective May 21. Tourism Harrison indicated hours may expand further in the coming weeks. (Contributed Photo/Tourism Harrison)

Harrison Hot Springs public mineral pool set to re-open on Saturday

The pool has been closed since the early days of COVID-19

The wait is over, Harrison Hot Springs – the pool is finally set to open again.

Tourism Harrison announced via social media that beginning May 21, the Harrison Hot Springs Public Mineral Pool will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the possibility of expanding hours in the near future.

The pool has been closed since the early days of the pandemic, and in recent months, its closure has become a growing concern among a vocal group of residents and beyond. Judging by the comments on the announcement, the pool reopening after such a long time is nothing short of very welcome news.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizHarrison Hot Springs

Previous story
RCMP make arrests at logging protest north of Nelson
Next story
Expect a busy summer at border crossings says Canada Border Services Agency

Just Posted

Vehicles are seen as they drive along the Coquihalla Highway Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Highways through southern British Columbia’s mountain passes looked more like mid-winter than mid-May as Environment Canada advised another five more centimetres of snow was expected before the latest unseasonable weather eased. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Warning for up to 10cm of snow on Coquihalla and Highway 3

A group of youths lead a group drumming and singing at sunset outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, to honour the lives of those suspected to be buried in unmarked graves near the facility, in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Cache Creek man’s journey emotional as unmarked graves trigger year of reckoning

A map from the B.C. River Forecast Centre shows the snowpack levels throughout the province as of May 1, 2022. (Photo credit: B.C. River Forecast Centre)
Colder than usual spring temperatures increase flood risks

A map shows the boundary (in red) of the restricted area around the Tremont Creek wildfire east of Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Ministry of Forests)
Backcountry roads in Thompson-Okanagan will remain closed after 2021 wildfires