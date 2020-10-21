Original blueprint for the Ashcroft Library from 1974, showing a room at the back (top r) which was originally the Branch Head’s office and could be repurposed to create more space during proposed upgrades to the building’s interior. (Photo credit: TNRD)

Original blueprint for the Ashcroft Library from 1974, showing a room at the back (top r) which was originally the Branch Head’s office and could be repurposed to create more space during proposed upgrades to the building’s interior. (Photo credit: TNRD)

Have your say on upgrades to interior of Ashcroft Library

A survey is now open to get feedback from residents about what they want to see at the library

The Ashcroft Library recently turned 45, and it will soon be getting an upgrade to its interior. With that in mind, the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library (TNRL) is now asking residents to complete a survey about how they would like to use the library and its services, and what they would like to see at the branch.

TNRL Head Librarian Judy Moore says that the structure of the building is sound, and various upgrades have been made over the years, including new exterior hardiplank, a new roof, and LED lighting in 2016, and new carpeting and paint. However, she notes that the interior floorplan and millwork has remained largely untouched over the years, and it’s time that was updated.

“I don’t think we’ve used the library to its fullest potential. I thought the interior was about 2,200 square feet, and it’s actually 3,600 square feet, but when you walk in you get the impression that things are really tight. I think this is due to having barricades for sight lines. There’s lots of library shelving, because we have a very full collection.”

As of 2018 the library had 14,379 items in its collection, with users checking out 22,164 items that year. Moore notes that the branch has a very strong print collection and is growing its digital collection. “We want to have more opportunity to showcase botgh, and the current system doesn’t lend itself to that.”

Moore says an “Ah ha!” moment came when they realized the potential for a large room at the back. Currently used for storage, the original blueprints for the building show that it was the Branch Head’s office.

“I think that space is up for grabs, so we can make the best possible use of the footprint we have.”

Another similarly-sized room at the back of the building is very well used for programming, particularly during non-COVID-19 times. Moore says that since it has exterior access, it can be booked by different groups for use outside of normal branch hours.

She adds that between the library’s opening in 1975 and today there have been a lot of changes in the ways people use libraries.

“Based on what’s happening in other libraries, and best practices, we might see comments come forward about having a computer bar, more soft seating, larger children’s spaces. There may be an opportunity to look at getting more natural light into the building.”

The survey is not just for people who already use the library: the TNRL also wants to hear from non-users who have lapsed memberships, or residents who aren’t aware of the services the library offers.

“Part of the survey is an opportunity to educate people about what we have,” says Moore. “If people haven’t used the library for a long time they might be pleasantly surprised by what we have available.

“And we want to strengthen our partnerships with commuity groups, and really have them support the library in presenting community programming. That’s another key trend we’re seeing in public libraries, so we need to have space for that to occur.”

The upgrades at the library will be designed for the longterm.

“We’re planning for months and years ahead. The place itself needs a rethink, and we’re trying to be clever and cost-effective. We’ll re-use things where we can, but we could see some new furniture and colours, bringing more daylight to the space, and giving it a more open feel.”

The survey is available online at www.tnrl.ca, and paper copies are available at both the Ashcroft and Cache Creek libraries. Responses will be accepted (online and at the libraries) until Nov. 13, 2020, after which they will be assessed and the feedback gathered together, to support the TNRL in creating a plan.

Moore says she hopes that work on the upgrades will start in early 2021. “I’d love to have the project completed by the beginning of the second quarter of 2021.

“We really want to make it people’s ‘third place’: somewhere they want to spend time, meet up with friends, socialize, have a quiet time for study or reflection. A better quality of space overall will lend that to Ashcroft and area residents.”


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Ashcroft Library showing off the exterior facelift it received in August 2016. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

The Ashcroft Library showing off the exterior facelift it received in August 2016. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Previous story
At least 26% of eligible voters have already cast their ballot, Elections BC says
Next story
Vancouver teacher suspended after swearing, touching students and complimenting underwear

Just Posted

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway north of Lytton. The highway will be closed for eight hours starting at 10 p.m. on Oct. 22. (Photo credit: BC Back Country)
Highway 1 from Spuzzum to Cache Creek to be closed for eight hours starting Oct. 22

Ten-hour closure will allow work to be done on bridge at Spuzzum

(from l) Fraser-Nicola candidates Aaron Sumexheltza (BC NDP), Jonah Timms (BC Green Party), Mike Bhangu (Independent), Dennis Adamson (Independent), and Jackie Tegart (BC Liberals) physically distancing after the All Candidates Forum in Ashcroft on Oct. 15. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Candidates face questions about health care, housing, and more

All five Fraser-Nicola candiates were at a forum in Ashcroft on Oct. 15

(front row, from l) Ashcroft and District Lions Club president Sue Peters; Joan Henderson of The Equality Project; Esther Lang from the Christmas Hamper committee; Trish Schachtel of the South Cariboo E. Fry Society food bank; and Tim Hortons manager Damian Couture with members of the Lions Club. (Photo credit: Gareth Smart)
Smiles all round as Lions raise money for three local groups

Equality Project, food bank, Christmas hamper fund all benefit from Tim Hortons Smile Cookie sales

Cache Creek Village office, date unknown. (Photo credit: Wendy Coomber)
Cache Creek council decides to change meeting nights, start time

Council also takes first, brief look at water meters, noting cost of installation

BC Liberal Party candidate Jackie Tegart says that her party has pledged a $2 million investment in developing the McAbee Fossil Beds east of Cache Creek. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
BC Liberals promise $2 million investment in McAbee Fossil beds

Site has potential as a centre for education, research, and tourism

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents modelling of COVID-19 spread in B.C., March 25, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 203 new cases

up to 1,766 active cases in B.C., two more deaths

People check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Westjet has announced that it will be laying off staff and cutting flights to some cities in Atlantic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
WestJet to offer full refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Airline will begin contacting customers Nov. 2

Rio Tinto Alcan’s aluminum smelter at Kitimat competes against producers in the Middle East and Russia that have no carbon tax. (Rio Tinto)
B.C. carbon tax highest in Canada, export industries unprotected

B.C. NDP, B.C. Liberals say they’re looking at exemptions

(Pixabay)
Vancouver teacher suspended after swearing, touching students and complimenting underwear

McCabe touched students, including rubbing their backs and necks, touching their hair and hugging them

A glimpse of some of the 480 (approx) cars written off as a result of the acid spills along the Trail highway in 2018. Photo: Trail Times
2 years after huge highway acid spill, Kootenay Ford dealer’s frustration grows with ICBC

Trail AM Ford owner Dan Ashman says he just wants fair compensation from ICBC

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Mail-in ballot from Elections BC (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
At least 26% of eligible voters have already cast their ballot, Elections BC says

Voters can cast a ballot until 8 p.m PST on Election Day

A 2018 decision to fly a rainbow flag ended up costing the City of Langley $62,000 in legal fees (Langley Advance Times file)
Human rights win in rainbow flag fight cost B.C. city $62,000

“Lengthy and involved” process provoked by complaint

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen during a news conference Tuesday October 20, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau and his family decide against trick-or-treating this year due to COVID

Adhering to local health authorities, Trudeau urges Canadians to do their part in following those guidelines

Most Read