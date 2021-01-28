The Whistler Blackcomb resort, owned by Vail Resorts. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Health authority appeals to Whistler residents as COVID-19 cases surge

From Jan. 1 to 26, the resort municipality recorded 288 new cases of the virus

Vancouver’s popular resort municipality is quickly becoming a B.C. COVID-19 hotspot.

Vancouver Coastal Health issued a public appeal Thursday (Jan. 28) to Whistler residents and visitors, asking them to avoid social gatherings following an influx of COVID-19 cases in the community.

From Jan. 1 to 26, the health region recorded 288 new cases of the virus. The majority are said to be people aged 20 to 40 who “live, work, and socialize together.”

None of the recent cases have resulted in hospital stays or death, the health authority noted.

READ MORE: Snowboarder dies in Whistler after plunging off cliff

Additionally, six Whistler restaurants and bars have been flagged for potential exposure to COVID-19 in the past few days.

They include Longhorn Saloon, Dubh Linn Gate Irish Pub, Buffalo Bills Bar & Grill, Black’s Pub, El Furniture Warehouse, and Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar.

The exposures are believed to be low risk but this hasn’t stopped the health authority from urging locals to follow current public health guidelines.

“Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings. Avoid all non-essential travel; visit your local mountains for winter and recreational activities,” it pleaded in a Jan. 28 statement.

RELATED: B.C. announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

Whistler experienced a similar influx of COVID-19 cases in November 2020. The transmission spike was resolved by early December.


