Health Canada approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

It is the second vaccine to be approved

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill

Health Canada has approved the second vaccine against COVID-19. The Moderna vaccine was approved Wednesday (Dec. 23) morning.

Officials are expected to hold a briefing on the rollout of the vaccine later today.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines