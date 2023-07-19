Heat warning issued for Fraser Canyon-South including Lytton for next three days

Fraser Health wants people to be cautious of overheating over the next few days

The next few days are going to be a hot one for Lytton and the Fraser Canyon-South, and Fraser Health wants people to be cautious of heat illness. (File photo)

The next few days are going to be a hot one for Lytton and the Fraser Canyon-South, and Fraser Health wants people to be cautious of heat illness.

As of Wednesday afternoon (July 19), Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Fraser Canyon — South, including Lytton, with hot weather forecast from Wednesday to Friday (July 21). The “unseasonably hot period” is predicted to have daytime temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius and nighttime temperatures of 18 degrees Celsius.

While the heat event is not forecast to meet the criteria for an Extreme Heat Emergency, Fraser Health is still cautioning people to take care and be wary of overheating during this time. In particular, they are asking people at high risk for heat illness to avoid being outside as overheating can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

For those high susceptible to overheating, Fraser Health said that indoor temperatures “are the most important determinant of health outcomes.” For those prone to overheating, it can also take hours “for their bodies to cool and for physiological strain to decrease.”

Fraser Health encourages the public to check on people with known vulnerabilities to heat illness:

· seniors aged 65 years or older

· people who live alone

· people with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or respiratory disease

· people with mental illness such as schizophrenia, depression, or anxiety

· people with substance use disorders

· people who are marginally housed

· people who are pregnant

· infants and young children

· people with limited mobility or other disabilities

To prepare for the hot weather, people with air conditioning are asked to make sure that it’s in good working condition. Those without it are asked to stay where its cool and be aware of places in their community and immediate areas where they can cool off.

Preferably, during this time, people are encouraged to stay indoors, with plenty of shade, where running water is available. They are also asked to drink lots of water, even if they aren’t thirsty, and to take cold showers or baths to help keep cool.

Fraser Health also asks people to be aware of the signs of overheating, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

Take immediate action to cool down if you are overheating. Signs of overheating include feeling unwell, headache and dizziness. Overheating can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

· Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, severe headache, muscle cramps, extreme thirst and dark urine. If you are experiencing these symptoms, you should seek a cooler environment, drink plenty of water, rest and use water to cool your body.

· Signs of heat stroke include loss of consciousness, disorientation, confusion, severe nausea or vomiting and very dark urine or no urine. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

If any of these symptoms occur, call 911. However, it is important to use 911 responsibly to avoid overwhelming the system.

For more information on heat safety specific to Fraser Health, please visit fraserhealth.ca/heatsafety. The BC Centre for Disease Control also provides a broad range of heat-related guidance on its website.

READ MORE: With hot days ahead, B.C. has the lowest air conditioning access in Canada

@KemoneMoodley

kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCommunityHeat waveHopeHospitals