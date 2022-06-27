Pinky, who asked to be identified only by her first name, reacts as she cools off in the water at a temporary misting station in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, June 28, 2021.Environment Canada says heat warnings will persist in British Columbia and Yukon for at least another day, but cooler conditions are on the way. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Pinky, who asked to be identified only by her first name, reacts as she cools off in the water at a temporary misting station in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, June 28, 2021.Environment Canada says heat warnings will persist in British Columbia and Yukon for at least another day, but cooler conditions are on the way. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Heat warnings posted for parts of B.C., Yukon but cooler conditions in the forecast

Forecasters say inland temperatures reaching 34 C are possible across the Lower Mainland

Environment Canada says heat warnings will persist in British Columbia and Yukon for at least another day, but cooler conditions are on the way.

The weather office is maintaining heat warnings for Metro Vancouver, parts of B.C.’s inner south coast, inland sections of the north coast, including Kitimat and Terrace, and for Yukon’s Dawson region northwest of Whitehorse.

Forecasters say inland temperatures reaching 34 C are possible across Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound, while conditions will be just slightly cooler on the north coast and the mercury will move into the high 20s around Dawson.

A heat warning is to continue through Tuesday in Yukon followed by warm weather for the rest of the week, but Environment Canada says heat warnings and special weather statements across most of B.C. are expected to be replaced by cooler conditions early Tuesday.

Lytton was the hot spot in Canada on Sunday at 36.9 C and there’s concern that heat will rapidly increase snowmelt, potentially swelling waterways.

The River Forecast Centre is maintaining a flood warning for the Quesnel River west of Williams Lake, while flood watches continue for the Thompson and South Thompson rivers.

High streamflow advisories remain posted for the Fraser River and Interior waterways around Merritt, Burns Lake and Fort St. James.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C.’s weekend heat wave may have set records, if it wasn’t for the 2021 heat dome

RELATED: B.C. scientists see recovery but fear more heat domes could change ecosystems forever

heat warningWeather

Previous story
B.C.’s weekend heat wave may have set records, if it wasn’t for the 2021 heat dome
Next story
Trial for Abbotsford hog farm protesters begins

Just Posted

The ruins of houses and businesses are seen in Lytton, B.C., on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, almost a year after the town was destroyed by fire during the heat dome weather event. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trial by fire continues for Lytton, B.C., its residents in limbo, buildings in ruins

Nancy Lulua prepares for the bannock-making competition at the High Bar First Nation Aboriginal event on Tuesday, June 21. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Bannock makers compete for dough, bragging rights

The Rocky Mountaineer passenger train passes behind a home that remains standing in an area fenced off after last year's devastating wildfire, in Lytton, B.C., on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The fire-ravaged community of Lytton, B.C., will get $77 million from the federal government to help it rebuild a fire-resistant and energy-efficient community. Two people were killed and much of the centre of the village was destroyed when wildfire ripped through the community almost a year ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. announces $21M for Lytton as one-year anniversary since tragic fire nears

Liam Brehm, left, Julie Antoine and Nolan Hughes, offer free plant-based medicines that they made at David Stoddart School this year. Antoine, of Bonaparte, provides medicine-making classes to schools in Ashcroft, Cache Creek and Clinton. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
High Bar First Nation hosts first Aboriginal Day