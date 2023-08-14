Heat wave that hit B.C.’s south coast expected to spread to Interior

Highs in the 30s expected across the southern portions of the province

A person cools off in Lynn Creek in North Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Health authorities as well as local and provincial governments across British Columbia are providing guidance on how best to deal with a sweltering heat wave that began in British Columbia’s southern coast this weekend is expected to expand into the Interior starting today.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Health authorities and local and provincial governments across British Columbia are providing guidance on how best to deal with a sweltering heat wave that began in the province’s southern coast this weekend and is expected to expand into the Interior starting today.

Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health say temperatures are the most important determinant of health outcomes, noting that it can take hours for people’s bodies to cool and for physiological strain to decrease after sustaining high temperatures.

Forecasts in those regions are calling for daytime high temperatures reaching the high 20s or low 30s on the coast and for inland temperatures reaching the mid to high 30s.

Several cities in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley have also opened up dedicated indoor cooling centres and outdoor cooling stations for those looking to escape the heat.

Environment Canada, which has issued heat warnings and special weather statements for much of southern B.C. this week, says well above seasonal daytime temperatures combined with elevated overnight temperatures will offer little relief from the heat.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has said a repeat of the 2021 heat dome, which claimed more than 600 lives, is not in the forecast but is warning people to take precautions to stay out of the heat, drink water and limit activity.

Forests Minister Bruce Ralston has said the above-average temperatures will quickly dry out watersheds and people should continue to conserve water.

More than 80 per cent of the province has reached Level 4 or 5 drought conditions, the highest possible rankings.

Seventeen of B.C.’s 34 water basins are at Level 4 drought conditions, meaning harm to ecosystems and communities is likely. Another 11 are at Level 5, meaning all efforts should be made to conserve water and protect critical environmental flows.

Environment Canada is predicting temperatures as high as 38 C by Wednesday in Kamloops, while in Port Alberni temperatures are expected to remain in the low-to-mid 30s all week.

The agency issued heat warnings Saturday along the south coast. It forecasts Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound will see temperatures reaching about 33 C between Sunday and Wednesday, with overnight lows near 17 C. Temperatures are expected to cool by a few degrees on Thursday.

Meanwhile, East Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast are expected to see daytime temperatures reaching between 29 and 32 C until Wednesday, with overnight lows near 16 C.

Environment Canada issued another warning Sunday for the South Thompson and southern Fraser Canyon regions, saying the heat wave will begin in those areas Sunday. It expects daytime temperatures of up to 38 C and overnight lows of 18 C.

“Well above seasonal daytime temperatures combined with elevated overnight temperatures will mean little relief from the heat,” the statements said.

Separate heat warnings were issued for Kootenay Lake, where temperatures are forecast to top 37 C between Monday and Thursday, andNorth Thompson, where highs of 29 C are expected.

“A strong ridge of high pressure will bring rising temperatures to the southern interior,” it said, noting the heat wave will begin in those regions starting Monday.

Special weather statements were also issued in the South Okanagan, including Penticton, and the northern Cariboo regions between Monday and Thursday. Seasonal temperatures are expected to return Friday, the weather agency said.

The statements said cooler nighttime temperatures over those regions will provide some relief from the heat, but Environment Canada said a heat warning will be issued if nighttime temperatures reach 18 C or above in the South Okanagan and if they climb above 14 C in the northern Cariboo.

Fire officials have warned that August is typically the hottest and driest month, saying that such conditions could exacerbate wildfire conditions amidone of B.C.’s worst fire seasons on record.

Since April, the BC Wildfire Service has reported almost 1,800 wildfires have scorched about 16,000 square kilometres across the province.

There are about 380 active fires burning across B.C., about 180 of which are classified as out of control while 11 are considered “fires of note,” meaning they remain threatening or highly visible.

