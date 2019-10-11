Heated cross-riding clash at debate between NDP’s Nenn on stage, Conservative Fast in crowd

Candidates from different ridings show anger during Thursday’s all-candidates meeting in Abbotsford

If Tuesday’s all-candidates forum for the Abbotsford riding involved “politely delivered blood and guts,” as the moderator colourfully put it, then Thursday’s meeting for candidates in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon forum saw the sheen of decorum tossed aside – at least for a moment.

Sparks flew briefly, but not between the candidates competing against one another. Rather, they involved a heated exchange between Michael Nenn, the NDP’s candidate in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, and Ed Fast, the Conservative candidate and long-time Member of Parliament for the neighbouring Abbotsford riding.

Fast was in the audience at Thursday’s forum to support Brad Vis, his long-time staffer and the Conservative candidate in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding.

An hour into the debate, Nenn responded to a question on trade agreements by noting Fast’s presence in the crowd and blasting the Foreign Investment Protection Agreement with China, which was signed while Fast was the country’s trade minister. Nenn said the agreement gave Chinese companies power over Canadian citizens, a declaration that prompted Fast to yell “hogwash.” The two men then jawed briefly at one another, while moderator Melinda Friesen urged for calm.

After Nenn and Fast quieted, Vis began speaking on the topic, only for Nenn to audibly mutter “that’s absolute s—-” in reference to Fast.

The moment prompted Vis to say: “Come on Mr. Nenn. That’s not appropriate. We’ve been really good, we don’t want to go down that road.”

After Vis concluded, Nenn apologized to the audience for his “outburst,” but maintained that the agreements hurt workers.

The next morning saw neither Nenn nor Fast willing to concede ground.

“I got a little bit passionate about it,” Nenn said, repeating his concerns about the loss of Canadian jobs. But he said he wasn’t apologizing to the subject of his ire, adding that it was inappropriate for Fast to yell from the audience. “When somebody breaks the code of an audience – he called out and I had to hold him to account for it.”

Asked how he would respond to those who would demand decorum from someone running for political office, Nenn asked, “have you watched question period?”

Fast, meanwhile, pointed the finger in the other direction. He said Nenn was “effectively lying” about the trade agreement, and said he had the right to respond when Nenn singled him out in the audience.

“He called me out,” he said. “He identified me in the audience and he called me out and he knew that if I didn’t respond, he would be able to make all of his negative points without any response from me. Had he not called me out and mentioned my name, I would not have responded at all. It would have been inappropriate.”

Another story on the entirety of Thursday’s meeting will follow.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘I don’t know if there’s ever justice,’ says Abbotsford’s top cop in killer’s guilty verdict

Just Posted

Heated cross-riding clash at debate between NDP’s Nenn on stage, Conservative Fast in crowd

Candidates from different ridings show anger during Thursday’s all-candidates meeting in Abbotsford

RCMP officers recognized for fighting Ashcroft wildfire, taking down Hells Angels

Officers were recognized for fighting the 2017 Ashcroft fire and dismantling a Hells Angles ring

Advance voting in 2019 federal election begins

Voting at advance polling stations has become a popular choice in Canada over the years

Future remains unclear for Historic Hat Creek Ranch

Proposed one-year extension to site management agreement creates instability

New mosaic celebrates, honours Ashcroft’s Japanese-Canadians

‘Kan Jo’ mosaic one of three pieces unveiled that commemorate the Japanese experience in Ashcroft

VIDEO: How to handle hot-potato election issues at Thanksgiving dinner

Climate change, corruption, the Trans Mountain pipeline? Dig in.

PHOTOS: Honouring Saturday Night Live on its 44th birthday

The show aired for the first time on Oct. 11, 1975, hosted by George Carlin

‘I don’t know if there’s ever justice,’ says Abbotsford’s top cop in killer’s guilty verdict

Mike Serr says decision brings mixed emotions for department and Const. John Davidson’s family

Jay-Z invests $5M in Kelowna-based company

Pela is a Kelowna-based company that makes the world’s first compostable phone case

New milk donation depots open in Kelowna and Kamloops

Interior Health opened the depots to help at-risk babies

RCMP on scene of hours-long standoff with man at remote cabin north of Nelson

Few details are available, but RCMP say negotiations are underway

B.C. advocate against sexual violence files for mistrial after sex assault conviction

Founder of Fortress Foundation found guilty of 2017 sexual assault

Yukon declares climate emergency

Territory joins nearly 500 federal, provincial and municipal governments to do so in the last year

BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

A majority of sailings go between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland

Most Read