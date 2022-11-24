A bird’s eye view near Anahim Lake, about 140 km east of Bella Coola, looking west Nov. 24. (DriveBC webcam)

Heavy rains, avalanche warning prompts closure of Highway 20 west of Anahim Lake

Travellers advised to plan for an overnight closure

Travellers headed in and out of the Bella Coola Valley are advised to plan for an overnight closure of Highway 20.

DriveBC is reporting Highway 20 is closed in both directions Thursday, Nov. 24 due to a high avalanche hazard between Corbould Drive and Kappan Mountain Road for 76.6 km (from Anahim Lake to 18 km east of Firvale).

A rainfall warning is in effect for the area with 50 to 70 mm of rain expected to fall Thursday.

“An atmospheric river is bringing rain to the area. As of 10 a.m., 20 to 30 mm has fallen and a further 30 to 40 mm is expected before easing tonight,” noted Environment Canada.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Cariboo

