Map pinpointing the location of a helicopter crash near Purden Ski Hill. Prince George RCMP say emergency services are responding. (DriveBC)

Helicopter crashes near ski hill; injuries unknown: Prince George RCMP

Police say multiple people were on board the aircraft

Prince George RCMP says emergency crews are responding to a helicopter crash at a ski hill Tuesday morning (Sept. 26).

Police say that around 7:45 a.m. RCMP and other emergency services were alerted that a helicopter had just crashed near Purden Ski Hill, which is about 67 kilometres east of Prince George.

Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said that initial information shows there were multiple people aboard the aircraft, but injuries are currently unknown.

Prince George RCMP is asking anyone driving past the area to “remember to give emergency crews plenty of room to work if they are on the highway, by slowing down and moving over and to obey flagger signals.”

Black Press Media has reached out to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada to find out if a crew has been deployed.

