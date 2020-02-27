FILE – A Blackcomb Helicopters Bell 407 crash-landed near Whistler on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Blackcomb Helicopters/Facebook)

Passengers, pilot escape with only minor injuries in helicopter crash near Whistler

All six passengers escaped without major injuries

Six people were on board a helicopter that crash-landed southwest of Whistler on Monday.

In a statement, Blackcomb Helicopters said their Bell 407 helicopter had a “roll over accident” during a landing in the Callaghan Valley at around 12:45 p.m.

The company said all six people were taken to the Whistler Medical Centre for evaluation and later released. Whistler RCMP confirmed the six suffered only minor injuries.

Transportation Safety Board of Canada and Blackcomb Helicopters are assessing the situation.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Helicopter crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘The project is proceeding’: Horgan resolute in support of northern B.C. pipeline
Next story
Clothing, jewelry, purses: RCMP ask court about disposal of evidence in Robert Pickton case

Just Posted

Investigation into man bit by police dog during Clinton RCMP incident

IIO ‘have commenced an investigation’

Off-duty Burnaby officer helps apprehend Cache Creek car thief fleeing towards Clinton

‘This is just one example of how we are always ready to respond to emergencies’

Savona athletes bring bronze medals back from BC Winter Games

Akira Susanj and Alexander Teague both competed in Karate events

Drag races returning to Campbell Hill for Graffiti Days weekend

Four events are planned at the dragstrip starting in May

Historic Hat Creek set new visitor record during 2019 season

Heritage site looking to build on last year’s success in 2020

Clothing, jewelry, purses: RCMP ask court about disposal of evidence in Robert Pickton case

Pickton was sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of six women

Speaker ‘will not tolerate illegal activity’ on B.C. legislature grounds, says chief of staff

Chief of staff to the B.C. speaker Alan Mullen says situation with demonstrators appears ‘fluid’

MPs to examine privacy implications of facial-recognition technology used by RCMP

The MPs will look at how the technology affects the privacy, security and safety of children

Dates back to 2009: Calgary police lay charges in fraud involving semi-trucks

Three people from Calgary are facing charges that include fraud over $5,000

Passengers, pilot escape with only minor injuries in helicopter crash near Whistler

All six passengers escaped without major injuries

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs optimistic ahead of talks with feds, province

Discussions with provincial and federal governments expected to start later today

‘The project is proceeding’: Horgan resolute in support of northern B.C. pipeline

B.C. premier speaks as talks scheduled with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

BREAKING: Kelowna RCMP to further investigate 12 sexual assault cases, create sexual assault unit

Recommendations come five months after it was revealed 40% of sexual assaults were deemed ‘unfounded’

Explicit Greta sticker linked to Alberta company draws outrage

The sticker includes the logo of Red Deer-based X-Site Energy Services

Most Read