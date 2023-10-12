A nearly two decade-long court battle over the fate of three Hells Angels clubhouses in British Columbia has likely been ended by the Supreme Court of Canada’s refusal to hear an appeal from the biker club. Members of the Hells Angels arrive at a property in Langley, B.C., on July 25, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A nearly two decade-long court battle over the fate of three Hells Angels clubhouses in British Columbia has likely been ended by the Supreme Court of Canada’s refusal to hear an appeal from the biker club. Members of the Hells Angels arrive at a property in Langley, B.C., on July 25, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Hells Angels appeal of B.C. clubhouse seizures rejected

Supreme Court refuses to hear biker club’s appeal of Nanaimo, Kelowna, Vancouver forfeitures

A nearly two decade-long court battle over the fate of three Hells Angels clubhouses in British Columbia has likely been ended by the Supreme Court of Canada’s refusal to hear an appeal from the biker club.

Members of Hells Angels’ chapters in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Kelowna wanted to fight a B.C. Court of Appeal decision that stripped them of ownership of the clubhouses, and overturned a lower-court ruling in favour of the biker gang.

B.C.’s high court found the original trial judge was wrong to reject a claim under the province’s Civil Forfeiture Act and find “no evidence” that the three Hells Angels’ clubhouses were used for the planning or commission of crimes.

The unanimous ruling issued earlier this year made what it said was the “inescapable” inference that the clubhouses would continue to be used for criminal activity because chapter members had “committed serious crimes” in the past and relied on their clubhouses as a “safe space” to plan or commit criminal acts.

Lawyers for the Hells Angels appealed to the Supreme Court of Canada on grounds including that B.C. had overstepped its powers in allowing certain civil forfeitures, and that the appeal court had “caused unfairness” by “reframing” and “reinterpreting” the case against the organization.

As is customary in its rulings on leave applications, the Supreme Court of Canada has not provided reasons for its dismissal of the case.

READ ALSO: RCMP at Nanaimo Hells Angels clubhouse to ‘keep the peace’ amidst forfeiture

READ ALSO: Inadmissible documents offer look inside Hells Angels clubhouses

Hells AngelsLaw and justice

Previous story
‘Vancouver Plan’ aims to accelerate new housing in B.C.’s biggest city
Next story
Highway 97 collision closes highway north of Quesnel

Just Posted

Aerial view of the proposed new Highway 97 crossing at the Dairy Queen (building at bottom centre), as well as two additional crossings of Cache Creek further upstream (at Quartz Road and at the Cache Creek Motor Inn). (Photo credit: Ministry of Transportation)
Province to build new bridge on Highway 97 in Cache Creek

Representatives of the Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program were at the Spuzzum First Nation First Fish celebration on July 29 with Small Eyes, a 14-year-old Northern Spotted Owl who is the only glove-trained one of her kind in Canada. The breed is highly endangered, and the program is trying to reintroduce them to the wild; the area around Spuzzum is the northernmost extent of their traditional ground. The Skelúle? (as Spuzzum First Nation call them) are much-loved relatives of the SFN, and are seen as extremely powerful beings who are messengers to the spirit world and the physical world. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Second release brings B.C.’s wild spotted owl population from 1 to 3

A castle in Ashcroft? You can visit one at Desert Hills Ranch (and perhaps pick a pumpkin or two while you’re there). (Photo credit: Desert Hills Ranch)
It will be a happy Halloween with these scarily fun events

Highway 97 is closed between Dunkley Road and Cinema Road North, about 16 kms south of Hixon. (file photo)
Highway 97 collision closes highway north of Quesnel