Santa Claus ornaments on tree, date unknown, stock image.

Help to make the season bright, safe, and free from fire hazards

Candles, fires, lights, and Christmas cooking are fun and festive, so keep them safe

Strings of bright lights outside, and on the Christmas tree; festive candles; lots of extra baking and cooking; a roaring fire on the hearth. Some or all of these are a part of many people’s Christmas celebrations, but they mean increased fire risks. The Office of the Fire Commissioner has some fire safety advice to help ensure a happy and fire-safe holiday season for all British Columbians.

When you are decorating, keep trees, wrapping paper, decorations, and other things that can catch fire away from heat sources. If you are using a real tree, keep it fresh and green by watering it daily, and dispose of it responsibly after the season is over.

Choose flame-retardant or non-combustible decorations, and only use lights that have been tested and labelled by a certified testing laboratory. Consider replacing incandescent lights with energy-efficient LED lighting, which produces less heat and poses less of a fire risk. If you have old light strings with frayed cables or cords or dodgy light sockets, throw them out. Turn off all light strings and decorations before leaving home or going to bed, and don’t overload a light socket or extension cord by plugging in too many things.

Letting kids help out with festive baking is a great opportunity to create fun times and lasting memories. However, have a “kid-free zone” of at least one metre around the stove and any areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried (it’s also a good idea to keep pets out of the way so they don’t get underfoot).

Stay in the kitchen when you are frying, grilling, or broiling food; if you have to leave the kitchen, even for a short time, turn off the stove. If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly. Remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

Never pour water on a grease fire. On the stove top, smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled. For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed. After a fire, the oven should be checked and/or serviced before being used again.

Candles can add a touch of magic, but make sure you blow them out if you leave the room or when you go to bed. Use candle holders that will not tip over easily, put them on a sturdy, uncluttered surface, and make sure they are well out of the reach of children and pets. Battery-operated candles are an excellent, safe alternative to traditional candles.

If you have a wood-burning fireplace, make sure the chimney is free from blockages and has been cleaned. Don’t overload the fire with too much wood, use a fire screen or guard to keep embers from shooting out, and make sure the fire is out before you leave the room or house.

You should ensure that working smoke alarms are installed on every level of the home and outside each sleeping area. Test and clean them regularly, and if you are not sure how much life is left in the batteries, put fresh ones in. Make sure that holiday decorations such as trees do not block any exits.

For more holiday fire safety tips, go to http://ow.ly/gsjY50xyIpc.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Christmas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan

Just Posted

The Spences Bridge EV charging station (l) will have to be removed unless an agreement is reached within the next six weeks regarding its future. An objection to the current site is that it might interfere with first responders at the nearby fire hall. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Spences Bridge could lose charging station at end of January

TNRD offer to build washroom at site and pay legal fees is not acceptable to trustees

The Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department's new structural protection equipment trailer, December 2020. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Cache Creek fire department gets more than expected with grant

Funds have gone toward structural protection equipment, a trailer, and firefighter training

The gift shop at Historic Hat Creek is open for shopping on the weekends leading up to Christmas, and features a wide selection of unique gift items for everyone. (Photo credit: Don Pearse)
Historic Hat Creek offers unique local gift shopping experience

Gift shop open on weekends before Christmas, offering wide variety of items for everyone

Ryan Day (l) and Johnny Perry, two of the founders of the Helping Our Urban K’wséltkten (Family) Indigenous feast, in January 2020. The fifth annual feast, in January 2021, will look different to previous ones, and organizers are fundraising to provide meal vouchers to Downtown Eastside residents. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Urban feast with Bonaparte roots will hit the streets in January

The feast helps Downtown Eastside residents, and in 2021 will be providing meal vouchers and goodies

‘Cuddles on Christmas’ by Marilyn Anderson is one of the works for sale in the Ashcroft Art Club’s virtual sale, which is on through Dec. 20. (Photo credit: Ashcroft Art Club)
Virtual art shows feature local artists and great gift ideas

Plus ways to help others this Christmas, game shows, a market, and more

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Principal Rob Clark posted a video to his Twitter account on Dec. 8, after having a conversation about COVID-19 stigma with one of his students. / Video image
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID

Silverdale Elementary’s Rob Clark said he spoke with a child who feared death after testing positive

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan

More details to be released later this week

COVID
B.C. mom irked with ‘inconsistent’ COVID rules after kids play date ends in warning

Lisa Engh’s friend nearly fined by APD after her children were playing with others in own backyard

Avalanche Canada has released a new online tool Avy Savvy for new users of the winter backcountry. (Wes Gregg photo)
Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners

The program is in addition to its exisiting online education roster

B.C. NDP finance critic Mike Bernier speaks in the legislature, Feb. 13, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Big holes in NDP’s COVID-19 Christmas bonus plan, B.C. Liberal says

Applications based on 2019 income, late budget delays further aid

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listen to Major General Dany Fortin respond to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Who should get Canada’s first COVID vaccines — the most vulnerable or superspreaders?

Up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will arrive on Canadian soil by the end of the month

Conservative MP Dan Albas speaks about his private member’s bill in Ottawa, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Conservative MP Dan Albas speaks about his private member’s bill in Ottawa, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. MP drafts legislation to open floodgates on interprovincial booze sales

Four provinces allow direct-to-consumer sales into their jurisdictions

Most Read