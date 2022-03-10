Former Quebec premier Jean Charest stands as he is recognized by the Speaker of the House of Commons following Question Period, Monday, April 1, 2019 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Former Quebec premier Jean Charest stands as he is recognized by the Speaker of the House of Commons following Question Period, Monday, April 1, 2019 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Here’s a look at Jean Charest, candidate to be the next Conservative party leader

Charest is recognized as an ardent defender of federalism for his role on the ‘No’ campaign

Former Quebec premier Jean Charest is running to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. Here’s a look at who he is:

Age: 63

Family life: Charest is married to Michèle Dionne. They have three adult children.

Experience: First elected as a Progressive Conservative MP in the Quebec riding of Sherbrooke in 1984. He entered cabinet at 28, serving in different roles under then-prime minister Brian Mulroney, including as environment minister. From 1993 to 1998 he led the federal Progressive Conservative party before returning to Quebec to lead the provincial Liberal party. He was Quebec premier from 2003 to 2012. He has spent the past decade working in the private sector. He considered entering the Conservative leadership race in 2020, but ultimately decided against it.

Highlights: Charest is recognized as an ardent defender of federalism for his role on the ‘No’ campaign in Quebec’s 1995 referendum on sovereignty, when he was nicknamed “Captain Canada.” and also revered as a passionate speaker. His decision to exit federal politics to lead the Quebec Liberals has been characterized as answering the call at the time to stand up to Quebec separatism. He is considered a passionate speaker and he won three straight elections in Quebec, where he ushered in a cap-and-trade system.

Lowlights: The former premier lost his own seat in the 2012 provincial election when the Quebec Liberals were defeated in an election that followed massive student protests over tuition hikes. His party was also the subject of an eight-year investigation by Quebec’s anti-corruption squad into illegal party financing during Charest’s time as leader. That investigation was recently put to an end and Charest, who has never been charged, has long maintained his innocence. He sued the Quebec government in 2020 in connection with the investigation for $1 million in punitive damages and $50,000 in moral damages. The lawsuit remains active.

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Conservative Party of Canada

Previous story
BREAKING: Mask mandate lifts in B.C. tomorrow, COVID vaccine card program to end April 8
Next story
Scrap thresholds in requests to decriminalize simple drug possession: coalition

Just Posted

A map shows the extent of the Tremont Creek wildfire east of Ashcroft, and the burn severity within it, from unburnt (green) to high burn (dark red). (Photo credit: Westrek Geotechincal Services Ltd.)
Impacts of Tremont Creek fire could last three years or more

Debris removal in Lytton started on March 8, and will begin with five village-owned properties on Fraser Street, including the pool, seen at back left in this photo taken on July 9, 2021. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Province announces another $18.4 million to help rebuild Lytton

The Ashcroft HUB’s Anonymous Art Show is on now through March 31, with more than 100 works by local artists on display and available through a silent auction.
Anonymous Art Show back at Ashcroft HUB through March 31

Cache Creek 2nd Assistant Chief Alana Peters (c) and Cache Creek Captain Bill Elliott (r) at an officers’ fire training course on the weekend of March 5. (Photo credit: Ashcroft Fire Rescue)
Cache Creek council gears up to support Graffiti Days weekend