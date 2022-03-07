Heritage home explodes in Penticton, flames spread to neighbouring apartment

Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western) Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western) Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western) Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western)
Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western) Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western) Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western) Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western)
Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western)
Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western)

Firefighters are on scene of a massive blaze at a heritage home on Lakeshore Drive in Penticton.

The home at 434 Lakeshore Drive exploded around 1:45 p.m.

The top floor of the heritage home, called the Warren House collapsed within 20 minutes of the fire starting. Some time later the entire home collapsed onto itself.

Neighbours on scene said they heard a loud explosion just before the fire started. One witness said it sounded like a bomb went off.

No one was inside the residence at the time the fire started, city bylaws confirmed.

A corner portion of the neighbouring apartment building beside the house has also caught fire. Penticton fire crews are making good progress in getting the fires out. But the apartment residents are still currently evacuated.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firePenticton

Previous story
International students in Canada struggling with COVID, inflation
Next story
Attempted murder charges dropped against Fort St. John man in Merritt shootout

Just Posted

The Psalm 23 Transition Society graduation ceremony in July 2020 took place in the Society’s thrift store building, one of the structures singled out by the TNRD as having been constructed without permits. (Psalm 23 Transition Society - submitted photo).
Psalm 23 told to clean up ‘infractions’ on property

Since their fire hall burnt down in the Elephant Hill wildfire in 2017, the Loon Lake Volunteer Fire Department has been operating out of a two-bay garage on the site of the former hall. Work on a new hall is to start in spring 2022. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Construction on new Loon Lake fire hall to start this spring

Income tax graphic, Monopoly game, no date, stock image
Community income tax volunteers are back to help with returns

The preliminary data from the 2021 Census of Canada indicates that Clinton’s population dropped by 73 since the last Census in 2016; a figure Clinton’s mayor disagrees with.
Clinton mayor questions Census figures that show population drop