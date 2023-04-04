Police say a “heroic” neighbour helped to free a child from a moving garage door in New Westminster on Sunday (April 2, 2023). (Black Press Media files)

Police say a “heroic” neighbour helped to free a child from a moving garage door in New Westminster on Sunday (April 2, 2023). (Black Press Media files)

‘Heroic’ neighbour helps free child stuck in garage door in New Westminster

Police say the child was ‘entangled in the garage door’

The fast action of a New Westminster neighbour saved a child who had gotten caught in a moving garage door on Sunday evening (April 2).

According to New West police Sgt. Andrew Leaver, a “heroic neighbour heard the mother in distress and rushed to free the child who was unable to free themself from the moving parts of the garage door.”

It’s believed the child had become entangled in the garage door and had been injured, and the investigation ins ongoing. Leaver wasn’t able to comment further on the child’s condition, nor any treatments they received.

“Although, we believe the child’s clothing may have been a contributing factor to the event.”

Fire chief Erin Williams said it’s “heartwarming” to see neighbours do the right thing.

READ MORE: Toddler who fell in lake saved by off-duty Penticton Mountie

READ MORE: Senior saves son from near drowning during Family Day surf trip in Tofino

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
4th homicide of the year in Prince George sparks police warning about ‘violent drug subculture’
Next story
AFN chiefs endorse revised child-welfare settlement, call on Trudeau to apologize

Just Posted

Major crime investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any one who has had dealings with Peter Casimir this year, in particular March of 2023, in an effort to time line his movements and those he was associating with. (RCMP handout)
Bloody Ikea rug linked to murder of Kamloops man; RCMP continue to investigate

Pacific Coastal Airlines began flying to Bella Coola and Anahim Lake on April 1, 1998. (Pacific Coastal Airlines photo)
Pacific Coastal Airlines marks 25 years flying into Bella Coola, Anahim Lake

Dashcam footage shared by a professional driver shows a transport driver passing on a double solid line near Barriere March 24. (Bruce Martens image)
VIDEO: Truck drivers prevent collision after dangerous pass on Highway 5 near Barriere

Police are appealing to the public for any information about the rug, a five-by-eight foot Ikea “Ferle” rug, dark blue in colour. (Ikea image)
Mounties in southeastern B.C. link bloodied Ikea rug to violent crime

Pop-up banner image