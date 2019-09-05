Highway 1 reopens to single-lane, alternating traffic at Jackass Mountain summit

UPDATE 2 p.m.: RCMP are reporting that a 69-year-old Alberta man was killed on Highway 1 near Jackass Mountain summit between Boston Bar and Lytton earlier today.

The accident occurred shortly after 10 a.m. A lone rider on a northbound motorcycle had just completed a legal pass and pulled back into his lane when he may have hit a pothole on the road. The rider lost control and left the road, and died as a result of the accident.

A police spokesperson says that the matter is not being treated as criminal, and that it was caused by an unfortunate set of circumstances.

Highway 1 through the area is still single-lane, alternating traffic.

*****

UPDATE 1 p.m.: Highway 1 has reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic at Jackass Mountain summit. Drivers should use caution in the area and obey all traffic control personnel and signs.

*****

Drive BC is reporting that Highway 1 is closed in both directions at Jackass Mountain summit between Boston Bar and Lytton due to a vehicle incident.

Crews are on scene assessing the situation. There is no estimated time of when the highway will reopen.

A highway cam at the site shows that many of the northbound vehicles that were initially stopped have turned around and headed south, leaving only a few vehicles waiting.

Alternate routes are available via Highway 5 and Highway 8.

For updates about the closure, go to www.drivebc.ca.



