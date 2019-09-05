Highway 1 reopens to single-lane, alternating traffic at Jackass Mountain summit

Highway was completely closed due to fatal accident

UPDATE 2 p.m.: RCMP are reporting that a 69-year-old Alberta man was killed on Highway 1 near Jackass Mountain summit between Boston Bar and Lytton earlier today.

The accident occurred shortly after 10 a.m. A lone rider on a northbound motorcycle had just completed a legal pass and pulled back into his lane when he may have hit a pothole on the road. The rider lost control and left the road, and died as a result of the accident.

A police spokesperson says that the matter is not being treated as criminal, and that it was caused by an unfortunate set of circumstances.

Highway 1 through the area is still single-lane, alternating traffic.

*****

UPDATE 1 p.m.: Highway 1 has reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic at Jackass Mountain summit. Drivers should use caution in the area and obey all traffic control personnel and signs.

*****

Drive BC is reporting that Highway 1 is closed in both directions at Jackass Mountain summit between Boston Bar and Lytton due to a vehicle incident.

Crews are on scene assessing the situation. There is no estimated time of when the highway will reopen.

A highway cam at the site shows that many of the northbound vehicles that were initially stopped have turned around and headed south, leaving only a few vehicles waiting.

Alternate routes are available via Highway 5 and Highway 8.

For updates about the closure, go to www.drivebc.ca.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops

Just Posted

Highway 1 reopens to single-lane, alternating traffic at Jackass Mountain summit

Highway was completely closed due to fatal accident

Significant progress made securing fish passage on the Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

Public meetings planned to discuss future of Cache Creek pool

Cost of running 50-year-old facility means it might not open next summer

Ashcroft man who’s ‘not a car person’ wins Crime Stoppers Camaro raffle car

Martin Block purchased winning ticket at this year’s Graffiti Days event in Cache Creek

B.C. says salmon can now be transported over Fraser River landslide by truck

Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has called the landslide a ‘crisis situation’

VIDEO: Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops

Gustav the mountain goat was struck by lightning during Tuesday’s storm at BC Wildlife Park

U.S. can’t show harm from Canadian softwood industry, NAFTA panel says

U.S. had argued Canada unfairly subsidizes its softwood producers in imposing latest import duties

New ride-hailing company to launch in smaller B.C. cities

The Thunder Bay-based company is currently looking for drivers

Nine Vancouver-area taxi companies ask B.C. Supreme Court to quash ride-hailing rules

Fleet size and lack of consultation are at the heart of the issue

People’s Party candidate calls for ‘parental bill of rights’ following B.C. transgender child case

Delta hopeful’s federal election pledge prompted by court decision in case of transgender 14-year-old

Health Canada warns against modifying vape pens as illness spreads in U.S.

People have reported respiratory and gastric problems in the U.S. and one has died

New rights-based approach to First Nations treaty-making rolled out

A new co-operatively developed policy could renew treaty-making with recognition of rights

B.C. adds another 300 child care educator training spaces

Latest step in $10-a-day plan, Premier John Horgan says

Most Read