Highway 1 south of Ashcroft reopened to singe lane, alternating traffic

Vehicle incident early in the day closed the highway at Venables Valley Road

UPDATE 11 a.m.: Highway 1 south of Ashcroft is now open to single lane, alternating traffic following a vehicle incident earlier in the day. Drivers can expect delays of 15 to 20 minutes.

UPDATE 8:30 a.m.: Highway 1 south of Ashcroft is expected to remain closed until 11 a.m. due to a vehicle incident at Venables Valley Road.

A detour is in effect; detour routes available are via Highway 1 (Kamloops), Highway 5 (Hope), Highway 8 (Spences Bridge to Merritt).

Highway 1 is closed between Ashcroft and Spences Bridge due to a vehicle incident at Venables Valley Road. The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, June 18.

An assessment of the situation is in progress.

There is no estimated time of reopening, and no detour routes. For updates, check www.drivebc.ca.



