Highway 1 south of Ashcroft reopened to singe lane, alternating traffic

Vehicle incident early in the day closed the highway at Venables Valley Road

UPDATE 11 a.m.: Highway 1 south of Ashcroft is now open to single lane, alternating traffic following a vehicle incident earlier in the day. Drivers can expect delays of 15 to 20 minutes.

*****

UPDATE 8:30 a.m.: Highway 1 south of Ashcroft is expected to remain closed until 11 a.m. due to a vehicle incident at Venables Valley Road.

A detour is in effect; detour routes available are via Highway 1 (Kamloops), Highway 5 (Hope), Highway 8 (Spences Bridge to Merritt).

*****

Highway 1 is closed between Ashcroft and Spences Bridge due to a vehicle incident at Venables Valley Road. The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, June 18.

An assessment of the situation is in progress.

There is no estimated time of reopening, and no detour routes. For updates, check www.drivebc.ca.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Two shot, two arrested at Toronto Raptors victory rally
Next story
Suicide confirmed in case of B.C. father who’d been missing for months

Just Posted

West Fraser announces the permanent closure of Chasm sawmill

The third shift for the 100 Mile House location will also be eliminated

Highway 1 closed south of Ashcroft

Vehicle incident has closed highway at Venables Valley Road

Highway 97 has reopened after single-vehicle incident

UPDATE (1:47 p.m.): The highway has reopened. CLEAR - #BCHwy97 at #BegbieSummit… Continue reading

McAbee Fossil Beds site ready to reopen to the public

Site was taken over by the Province and closed to the public in July 2012

Open houses will give residents chance to voice views on new Eco-Depot

TNRD will be answering questions, soliciting feedback about Ashcroft/Cache Creek Eco-Depot

Raptors announcer credited with calming massive crowd after shooting

Matt Devlin, the Raptors’ play-by-play announcer since 2008, was praised for preventing panic from spreading

Mini-horse power lifts spirits at Langley care home

Gunner turned a visit with grandpa a major event for everyone at the residence

Women sue former Vancouver cop over alleged sexual abuse during pimp case

Two women claim James Fisher caused psychological trauma during the Reza Moazami investigation

First ever Indigenous person to join the RCMP to be honoured in B.C.

Hawk Kelly said becoming a Mountie was his dream job as a kid

Sexting teens at risk of harms including depression, substance use: study

Use of alcohol, cigarettes and marijuana were also found to be associated with sexting

Deadline for cabinet to decide future of Trans Mountain expansion is today

International Trade Minister Jim Carr described the decision as ‘very significant’

Mom describes finding son ‘gone’ on first day of B.C. inquest into overdose death

Resulting recommendations could change handling of youth records amidst the overdose crisis

Dash-cam video in trial of accused B.C. cop killer shows man with a gun

Footage is shown at trial of Oscar Arfmann, charged with killing Const. John Davidson of Abbotsford

Suicide confirmed in case of B.C. father who’d been missing for months

2018 disappearance sparked massive search for Ben Kilmer

Most Read