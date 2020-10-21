Highway 1 from Spuzzum to Cache Creek to be closed for eight hours starting Oct. 22

Ten-hour closure will allow work to be done on bridge at Spuzzum

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway north of Lytton. The highway will be closed for eight hours starting at 10 p.m. on Oct. 22. (Photo credit: BC Back Country)

A planned road closure will see the Trans-Canada Highway between Spuzzum and Cache Creek closed for eight hours in both directions starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22.

The closure will allow work crews to make repairs to the Spuzzum Bridge.

It means that between 10 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, drivers will not be able to use the Trans-Canada between Spuzzum and Cache Creek. Alternate routes are available, and detour signs in Cache Creek will direct westbound and southbound traffic along Highway 1 to Kamloops and then south along Highway 5.

Traffic west and south of Cache Creek heading north will be detoured at Spences Bridge along Highway 8 to Merritt and then to Highway 5.

For up-to-date highway information, including road closures, go to www.drivebc.ca.



