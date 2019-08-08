Highway 1 near Ashcroft has reopened following vehicle fire

Drivers should expect delays in the area of Cornwall Road

UPDATE 12:30 p.m.: Highway 1 has fully reopened south of Cornwall Road, but drivers are advised to still expect delays through the area.

Highway 1 near Cornwall Road outside Ashcroft is open to single-lane, alternating traffic only following a motor vehicle accident and grass fire.

The accident occurred at around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8. Ashcroft Fire Rescue received a report of a vehicle on fire one kilometre south of Cornwall Road on Highway 1, and is on site dealing withhot spots after extinguishing a grass fire that started as a result of the incident.

The highway was closed for a short time, but has now opened to single-lane traffic only. Drive BC is advising drivers to proceed cautiously through the area and to expect delays.

