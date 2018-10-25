Highway 16 and Bunce Road (Government of B.C./Flickr)

Highway 16 widening near Prince George complete

$22.8-million project included widening 3.4 kilometres between Bunce Road to east of Jensen Road

  Oct. 25, 2018
The Highway 16 widening project just outside of Prince George is complete, following two years of construction.

The $22.8-million project included widening 3.4 kilometres of the highway between Bunce Road to east of Jensen Road, and adding a median barrier.

Other improvements included an extended pedestrian underpass, a new sidewalk and lighting at Bunce Road and new traffic signals at intersections along the route.

The federal government contributed $8.4 million, the B.C. government $13.8 million and the City of Prince George $600,000.

