Highway 3 reopened post-flooding to essential travel only

Province now under mandated non-essential travel restrictions along highways impacted by flooding

Entering Hope on Flood Hope Road, road signs for Highways 1 (Trans-Canada), 3 (Crowsnest) and 5 (Coquihalla). (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

Entering Hope on Flood Hope Road, road signs for Highways 1 (Trans-Canada), 3 (Crowsnest) and 5 (Coquihalla). (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

As crews work to clear debris and damage from the recent flooding, travellers are seeing a glimmer of hope: Highway 3 has reopened, connecting the Lower Mainland to the Interior once again.

In an update Friday (Nov. 19), Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said that the highway is now under non-essential travel restrictions, as part of the latest orders under the state of emergency.

Highway 7 between Hope and Metro Vancouver is also now opened.

Drivers should expect sections of single-lane alternating traffic on Highway 7 and three sections of single-lane alternating traffic on Highway 3 east of Hope.

The ministry warned that delays will be significant, given the amount of essential goods to be delivered and the many people eager to complete their trips home.

It is strongly encouraged to wait an extra day or two to travel if possible. This will help the movement of essential goods on Highway 3, the ministry added.

READ MORE: B.C. orders ration on gas in southwest; restricts travel on flood-ravaged highways

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021

Previous story
B.C. orders ration on gas in southwest; restricts travel on flood-ravaged highways
Next story
B.C. sees 497 new cases of COVID-19

Just Posted

Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides earlier in the week is pictured along the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C., Thursday, November 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Coquihalla Highway will take months to rebuild from mud and rockslide damage

Portions of Highway 8 have collapsed into the Nicola River. (BC Transportation/Twitter)
Sections of Highway 8 completely washed away by Nicola River

The Ashcroft RCMP detachment will be adding one new corporal position to the general duty staffing. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
New corporal position added to Ashcroft RCMP detachment

Map showing the current electoral area boundaries for School District No. 74. Trustees will be moving ahead with consultations about changing the area boundaries affecting the Ashcroft Band, Venables Valley, and Highland Valley. (Photo credit: SD74)
School district looks at proposed boundary changes near Ashcroft