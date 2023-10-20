Highway 5 northbound closed south of Kamloops

The crash happened around 5:50 a.m.

Highway 5 is closed northbound, south of Kamloops because of a vehicle incident. (DriveBC Highway Cams)

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 5 northbound, just south of Kamloops.

The incident took place between Chuwhels Mountain Road and West Kamloops.

An assessment is taking place, according to DriveBC. At this time, there is no detour, alternate route, or estimated time for the highway to open.

DriveBC’s next update is scheduled for 9 a.m.

