No reopening time has been announced.

UPDATE 7:10 p.m.: Highway 97 has reopened to single-lane alternating traffic after being closed by a mudslide 20km north of the junction with Highway 1.

—

A mudslide has closed Highway 97 at Loon Lake Road. The highway is closed in both directions, and no detour is available.

The situation is currently being assesed, and an estimated time of reopening has not been released.

The situation will be updated at 7:30 p.m. on July 31.



editorial@accjournal.ca

