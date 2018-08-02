A look at the mudslide currently closing Highway 97. Drive BC photo.

Highway 97 closed from Cache Creek to Clinton due to mudslides

No detour available to Loon Lake Road

Highway 97 is closed in both directions between Clinton and Cache Creek because of mudslides, according to Drive BC.

Alternate routes are available on Highway 24 to Highway 5 but no detour is available to Loon Lake Road, according to Drive BC.

There’s no estimated time of opening, with the next update expected at 4 p.m., according to Drive BC.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hiroshima survivor living in B.C. recounts bombing, 73 years later

Just Posted

Highway 97 closed from Cache Creek to Clinton due to mudslides

No detour available to Loon Lake Road

UPDATED: 2 men dead, 1 in ‘serious’ condition after fatal plane crash in B.C. lake

Float plane carrying three men crashed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge Wednesday afternoon

‘Think about the firefighters’: Butt out, stay safe and obey campfire bans

About 340 of the wildfire in B.C. so far this year have been caused by people

1 person dead, another missing after float plane crashes in B.C. lake

Rescue crews are rushing to the scene

UPDATE: Lightning reportedly caused 75 new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre

The Horsefly Lake fire is now a fire-of-note at 50 hectares

VIDEO: B.C. nine-year-old wins invite to world Pokemon championships

Currently ranked 21 among junior players in North America

Hiroshima survivor living in B.C. recounts bombing, 73 years later

Monday marks the 73 anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing.

Global infernos create firefighter shortage

Wildfire resources are being put to the test around the world as fires burn out of control.

B.C. overdose deaths drop in June, but 100+ still dying each month

Coroner says 80% of the deaths are men, and 71% are between the ages of 30 and 59 years old

White House: Trump receives new letter from Kim Jong Un

A second meeting between Trump and Kim has not been planned at this time

Triage system for border crossers won’t be in place until late September

Crowded shelters in Montreal and Toronto could remain an issue until end of September

Financial fruit: Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company

Milestone marks the financial fruit of stylish technology that has redefined society

Shovel Lake wildfire grows to 5,000 hectares

The Shovel Lake wildfire has seen substantial growth in the last 24… Continue reading

B.C.-based low-cost airline to offer flights to U.S.

WestJet subsidiary Swoop to launch service from Abbotsford to Las Vegas, and more

Most Read