A vehicle incident closed the highway this afternoon

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 97 north of Clinton. (Photo submitted)

UPDATE: A vehicle incident briefly closed Highway 97 Saturday afternoon. The highway is now reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY: A vehicle incident has closed Highway 97 in both directions north of Clinton.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon between Big Bar Road and Chasm Road. Motorists are asked to watch for flaggers and obey all signs.

A detour is not available at this time.

100 Mile House