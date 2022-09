Highway 97 is closed both ways at Emerald Crescent as local fire departments fight the fire

Highway 97 is closed at Emerald Crescent near Lac La Hache due to a structure fire.

According to Drive B.C. the road is closed in both directions. Local fire departments are on the scene fighting the fire.

No time has been given for the highway’s reopening.

More to come.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House