Highway 97 collision closes highway north of Quesnel

A motor vehicle incident has closed Highway 97 (Cariboo Connector) in both directions. The crash took place between Cinema Road North and Dunkley Road, blocking a stretch of highway for 2.5 km. The location is 17 to 20 km south of Hixon. A detour is not available and a scene assessment is in progress. Authorities have not yet disclosed the reason for the collision or the condition of anyone involved.

