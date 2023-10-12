Highway 97 is closed between Dunkley Road and Cinema Road North, about 16 kms south of Hixon. (file photo)

Highway 97 collision closes highway north of Quesnel

No detours available

A motor vehicle incident has closed Highway 97 (Cariboo Connector) in both directions. The crash took place between Cinema Road North and Dunkley Road, blocking a stretch of highway for 2.5 km. The location is 17 to 20 km south of Hixon. A detour is not available and a scene assessment is in progress. Authorities have not yet disclosed the reason for the collision or the condition of anyone involved.

Highway 97 is closed between Dunkley Road and Cinema Road North, about 16 kms south of Hixon. (file photo)
