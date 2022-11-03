(Black Press Media files)

(Black Press Media files)

Snow plays havoc on Hwy. 97 south of Clinton and Hwy. 1 east of Cache Creek

Two vehicle incidents have occurred during this evening’s snowfall

UPDATE 9 p.m.: Highway 97 south of Clinton has fully reopened following a vehicle incident.

DriveBc is warning people to drive carefully in the area and expect winter driving conditions.

*****

ORIGINAL STORY: A vehicle incident has reduced Highway 97 to a single lane of alternating traffic south of Clinton.

The incident occurred late Thursday afternoon (Nov. 3) between Hills Frontage Road and Loon Lake Road between Clinton and Cache Creek. The highway was briefly closed to all traffic except for emergency vehicles.

As of 8:30 p.m. the highway was still down to one lane only.

Highway 1 east of Cache Creek was closed to all traffic on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 3 due to a vehicle incident near the Juniper Beach Provincial Park access road, 17km east of Cache Creek.

An Ashcroft resident caught in the delay said that tow trucks were heading west from Kamloops, while ambulanes were heading east towards Kamloops.

There is not detour or estimated time of reopening. The situation is set to be updated at 9 p.m.

Drive B.C. is advising drivers to drive carefully tonight and expect winter conditions. These incidents come after a snowfall warning was issued for the Cariboo this morning. Between 15 to 20 cm of snow is expected to fall overnight.

For up-to-date driving and highway conditions, go to www.drivebc.ca.

With files from Barbara Roden

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterstrong

100 Mile House

Previous story
600,000 eggs donated by farmers to food banks across B.C. by end of 2022
Next story
Multiple multi-vehicle incidents close Interior highways

Just Posted

Highway 97 road conditions Nov. 3 at about 7:50 p.m. (Facebook)
Multiple multi-vehicle incidents close Interior highways

(Black Press Media files)
Snow plays havoc on Hwy. 97 south of Clinton and Hwy. 1 east of Cache Creek

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Cariboo. (Black Press file photo)
Atmospheric river prompts first snowfall warning of season for Cariboo

Dr. Chris Shepherd, right, with his daughters Raven, left, and Robyn, at the Scout Island Nature Centre on Oct. 20, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo-based researcher working to address global illegal wildlife trade