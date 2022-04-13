Highway 97C in Ashcroft closed for part of Easter long weekend

Highway closed to allow CP to do maintenance at crossing at north end of town

The CP crossing on Highway 97C in Ashcroft — pictured at centre to the left of Associated Electrical Services — will be closed for maintenance for 36 hours starting at 4 a.m. on Friday, April 15. During that time, traffic will be diverted along Railway Avenue. (Photo credit: Google Maps)

Ashcroft residents, and those travelling through town, should be aware that Highway 97C from Mesa Vista Drive to the CP crossing at the north end of town will be closed to all but local traffic from 4 a.m. on Friday, April 15 until approximately noon on Saturday, April 16.

Dawson Road Maintenance advised the village on April 12 that the highway will be closed to allow Canadian Pacific Railway to do maintenance work at their crossing on Highway 97C. The project is expected to take 36 hours to complete.

During the construction period, the crossing will be closed to all traffic. Anyone wanting to travel to or through town from the Mesa subdivision, the Barnes Road area, or from Highway 97C east will need to use the CP railway crossing at the south end of town near the cemetery and travel through town via Mesa Vista Drive and Railway Avenue.

CP Rail is aware of the concerns surrounding commercial traffic being redirected along Railway Avenue during construction. Anyone downtown on Friday or Saturday should be aware of the possibility of increased traffic and large trucks along Railway.

Dawson Road Maintenance is contacting all stakeholders and industries in order to mitigate traffic during the closure period, and the village has advised the RCMP, Ashcroft Fire Rescue, and BC Emergency Health Services about the closure.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft