The CP crossing on Highway 97C in Ashcroft — pictured at centre to the left of Associated Electrical Services — will be closed for maintenance for 36 hours starting at 4 a.m. on Friday, April 15. During that time, traffic will be diverted along Railway Avenue. (Photo credit: Google Maps)

The CP crossing on Highway 97C in Ashcroft — pictured at centre to the left of Associated Electrical Services — will be closed for maintenance for 36 hours starting at 4 a.m. on Friday, April 15. During that time, traffic will be diverted along Railway Avenue. (Photo credit: Google Maps)

Highway 97C in Ashcroft closed for part of Easter long weekend

Highway closed to allow CP to do maintenance at crossing at north end of town

Ashcroft residents, and those travelling through town, should be aware that Highway 97C from Mesa Vista Drive to the CP crossing at the north end of town will be closed to all but local traffic from 4 a.m. on Friday, April 15 until approximately noon on Saturday, April 16.

Dawson Road Maintenance advised the village on April 12 that the highway will be closed to allow Canadian Pacific Railway to do maintenance work at their crossing on Highway 97C. The project is expected to take 36 hours to complete.

During the construction period, the crossing will be closed to all traffic. Anyone wanting to travel to or through town from the Mesa subdivision, the Barnes Road area, or from Highway 97C east will need to use the CP railway crossing at the south end of town near the cemetery and travel through town via Mesa Vista Drive and Railway Avenue.

CP Rail is aware of the concerns surrounding commercial traffic being redirected along Railway Avenue during construction. Anyone downtown on Friday or Saturday should be aware of the possibility of increased traffic and large trucks along Railway.

Dawson Road Maintenance is contacting all stakeholders and industries in order to mitigate traffic during the closure period, and the village has advised the RCMP, Ashcroft Fire Rescue, and BC Emergency Health Services about the closure.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft

Previous story
Okanagan winery’s 2021 vintage ruined by wildfire smoke
Next story
174 British Columbians – 6 under the age of 19 – died of toxic drug poisonings in February

Just Posted

(from l) New Thompson-Nicola Film Commissioner Gareth Smart, Gaurangi Benner-Tapia, and Matthias Sampson during ‘A Murder is Announced’ in Ashcroft in March 2020. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) (from l) Marina Papais, new Thompson-Nicola Film Commissioner Gareth Smart, Gaurangi Benner-Tapia, and Matthias Sampson during a dramatic moment in <em>A Murder is Announced</em> in Ashcroft in March 2020. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek’s Gareth Smart is new Thompson-Nicola Film Commissioner

The CP crossing on Highway 97C in Ashcroft — pictured at centre to the left of Associated Electrical Services — will be closed for maintenance for 36 hours starting at 4 a.m. on Friday, April 15. During that time, traffic will be diverted along Railway Avenue. (Photo credit: Google Maps)
Highway 97C in Ashcroft closed for part of Easter long weekend

A new sign marks the previously unnamed Vimy Lane in Clinton. (Photo credit: Sandi Burrage)
Clinton welcomes new street name with Vimy Lane dedication

The Easter Egg hunt — pictured here in 2019 — returns to Reg Conn Park in Clinton on April 17. (Photo credit: Raven Nyman)
Easter eggs-citement coming to local communities on Sunday