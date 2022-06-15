Highway closed, no detour available. Take alternate route.

Highway closed, no detour available. Take alternate route.

Major vehicle incident closes Highway 1 between Golden and Field

There is no estimated time of reopening

Highway 1 is closed east of Golden due to a major vehicle incident within Yoho National Park, according to DriveBC.

According to a witness at the scene who took to Twitter, both Golden and Lake Louise Fire Departments are on the scene. The witness claims a car is on fire.

The incident occurred before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. An update is expected sometime this morning.

There’s currently an assessment in progress.

Those travelling will have to use the alternative route, which re-routes traffic south of Golden along Highway 95 and connects to Alberta in Radium along Highway 93.

There is no estimated time of re-opening.

The details of the incident are not yet known.

More to come….

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

TransCanada

Previous story
Nixed vaccine mandate to let hundreds of suspended airport employees back to work
Next story
B.C. family discovers 56-year-old message in bottle on Vancouver Island beach

Just Posted

Minister of INternational Development Harjit Sajjan (centre) announced $77 million in federal funding toward rebuilding efforts in Lytton after the community was almost entirely destroyed by wildfires. MP Brad Vis (left) and Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman (right) attended the announcement. (Photo/Diana Campbell)
MP Vis relieved as aid for Lytton’s recovery efforts announced

A flood watch has been issued for the Cariboo Mountains, Quesnel River and Horsefly River and tributaries. (Anna Fait photo)
Cariboo Mountains, Horsefly and Quesnel rivers upgraded to flood watch

A new mountain bike skills park/pumptrack under construction in the Pemberton area. ‘This is a beautiful way to show how a little dirt and some concrete can keep so many people happy and entertained for years to come,’ says Travis Storkan, who hopes to build a skills park in Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Kids’ bike rodeo coming up in Ashcroft on Sunday, June 12

The Clearwater River on June 7 before off the Old North Thompson Highway.
TNRD advises residents to prepare for rising waters