Highway closures: Canada Post warns B.C. customers that deliveries may be delayed

Mail that cannot be delivered being held in ‘safe and secure’ facilities

Canada Post is warning B.C. customers that deliveries may be delayed due to the recent highway closures in the province.

On Nov. 16, the national postal service issued two delivery alerts. One was a red alert for the City of Merritt which, due to flooding, issued a city-wide evacuation order on Monday, Nov. 15.

The red alert involves the suspension of deliveries to and from the community. Canada Post said deliveries will not resume until it is safe.

In a yellow alert issued for Western Canada, Canada Post stated that due to adverse weather conditions, including rock and mud slides in B.C., there are multiple road closures affecting transportation of mail and parcels across Western Canada. Customers were warned deliveries may be delayed.

In an email, Canada Post media spokesperson Phil Legault said all lettermail items and mail that cannot be delivered are being held in safe and secure Canada Post facilities until contingency plans are in place.

