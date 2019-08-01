Highway to Tofino reopens ahead of long weekend after second rockslide in two days

Drivers have been held up for hours because of construction work at Kennedy Hill

DriveBC is reporting Highway 4 is impassable due to debris on the roadway. DRIVE BC

Traffic is once again clear on the highway into Tofino and Ucluelet after a third rockslide this month alone.

Drivers headed to the popular tourist destinations for the B.C. Day long weekend have faced delays along Highway 4 because of rockslides blocking the way, caused by construction in the area.

The highway closed sometime before 7 p.m. on Thursday at Kennedy Hill, causing a backup all the way to the Ucluelet-Tofino Junction. After more than an hour, it reopened to single-lane alternating traffic with up to 30-minute delays, under heavy rain.

It’s the second such closure in two days. On Wednesday, truckers, tourists and locals alike were stuck for nine hours when rock-blasting caused more debris to fall and shut the highway.

Crews are working on a $38-million highway improvement project.

READ: Hwy 4 to Tofino-Ucluelet closed in both directions

Earlier this month, the highway was blocked both ways for more than 12 hours, on July 9, after blasting loosened more debris than crews anticipated, causing them to drill, blast and clear large boulders and other detritus to clear the road.

READ: Rock-blasting debris shuts down highway to Tofino-Ucluelet

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Wednesday that a strong Pacific front will drench parts of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland beginning Thursday. Showers with a risk of thunderstorms and gusty winds were expected Friday morning.

READ ALSO: Heavy rainfall to drench B.C.’s south coast


Just Posted

21 Northern B.C. mayors urge Ottawa to help struggling forest industry

Letter aims to seek assistance through federal programs to deal with the crisis

Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Internal audit reveals clearing took place without valid archaeological impact assessments in place

Cache Creek firefighters welcome new engine

The fire department has taken early delivery of its brand new primary fire engine

Drag race organizer says council’s requests have been met

Second drag race event scheduled at Campbell Hill in late August

Federal government will not list Steelhead under Species at Risk Act

Decision goes against recommendation made last year

Fashion Fridays: Simply Beautiful Editor Box

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. MLA renews call for law against gay ‘conversion therapy’

‘If you are gay, you do not need to be fixed’

Breastless Friends Forever: How breast cancer brought four B.C. women together

They met during chemotherapy. Now they’re inseparable

Federal leaders’ debates conflicts with countrywide environment panel in October

The two sides are looking at options to resolve the scheduling conflict

VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

‘Irresponsible’ people keeping raptors as pets in southern B.C.

Three cases of people keeping birds of prey as pets documented

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

