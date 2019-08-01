Highway to Tofino reopens ahead of long weekend after second rockslide in two days

DriveBC is reporting Highway 4 is impassable due to debris on the roadway. DRIVE BC

Drivers have been held up for hours because of construction work at Kennedy Hill

Traffic is once again clear on the highway into Tofino and Ucluelet after a third rockslide this month alone.

Drivers headed to the popular tourist destinations for the B.C. Day long weekend have faced delays along Highway 4 because of rockslides blocking the way, caused by construction in the area.

The highway closed sometime before 7 p.m. on Thursday at Kennedy Hill, causing a backup all the way to the Ucluelet-Tofino Junction. After more than an hour, it reopened to single-lane alternating traffic with up to 30-minute delays, under heavy rain.

It’s the second such closure in two days. On Wednesday, truckers, tourists and locals alike were stuck for nine hours when rock-blasting caused more debris to fall and shut the highway.

Crews are working on a $38-million highway improvement project.

Earlier this month, the highway was blocked both ways for more than 12 hours, on July 9, after blasting loosened more debris than crews anticipated, causing them to drill, blast and clear large boulders and other detritus to clear the road.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Wednesday that a strong Pacific front will drench parts of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland beginning Thursday. Showers with a risk of thunderstorms and gusty winds were expected Friday morning.

