Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa

Implementing recommendations from review into handling of sexual assault allegations among conditions

The federal government has decided to start funding Hockey Canada again, so long as the league meets a number of conditions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada.

Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women’s hockey championship.

Hockey Canada saw its funding shut off by the federal government, while a number of sponsors have pulled dollars since May when it was revealed a woman alleged she was sexually assaulted by eight players — including members of the 2018 world junior team — following a foundation gala in London, Ont. in February 2018.

Hockey Canada and the woman quietly settled a $3.55-million lawsuit out of court.

The organization then announced members of the 2003 men’s world junior roster — the last time Halifax hosted — were also being investigated for a group sexual assault.

In order to have its funding reinstated, Hockey Canada needed to meet three conditions outlined by St-Onge, which included: becoming a full-signatory to Abuse-Free Sport and the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner; reviewing and implementing the recommendations from an independent governance review led by retired Justice Thomas Cromwell; and committing to more frequent reporting to the federal government.

More to come.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Former CEO ‘sorry’ for how Hockey Canada handled sexual assault claims under his watch

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockey