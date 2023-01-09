Surrey

Homicide investigators called after 3 people found dead in B.C. home

Surrey RCMP say three believed to be members of same family

Homicide investigators have been called after three people were found dead in a Surrey home Monday (Jan. 9).

Surrey RCMP say officers attended a home in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood shortly after noon. Police say they found three deceased persons inside the home located in the 15600-block of 112 Avenue. They are believed to be part of the same family.

No one else was located at the property, police say.

Black Press Media is en route to the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with Surrey RCMP. Police say they do not believe that there is any “ongoing risk to public safety.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT information line 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

More to come.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Crime

Previous story
Fishing for answers: who gets to fish for B.C. salmon in the future?

Just Posted

A chart from BC Assessment shows the average increase in the value of a single family home in communities throughout the Thompson-Okanagan region, based on data collected on July 1, 2022. (Photo credit: BC Assessment Authority)
Property assessments up sharply in many areas around Kamloops

Stuart Westie has been tracking his fitness and environmental impact each year since 2011, and his efforts add up. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo senior tracks his shrinking environmental impact for over a decade

Bruce Carter and Emiliana Kaftan bought their winning ticket in Quesnel. (BC/49 photo)
Quesnel residents win $2 million lottery with ticket bought at Husky gas station

The barn at the Onward Ranch can be seen from the main road. (Barry Sale photo)
HAPHAZARD HISTORY: Onward Ranch steeped in history