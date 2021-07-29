Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Homicide investigators in New Westminster after 1-year-old dies

Details are scarce from both New Westminster police and IHIT

Homicide investigators are heading to New Westminster after the death of a one-year-old child.

Police responded to a call of an unresponsive infant in the 1300 block of 5th Avenue at about 4:20 a.m. on July 24. An initial investigation by New Westminster officers determined there to be suspicious circumstances around the deaths so the Integrated Homicide Investigative Team was called in to assist.

Homicide detectives are speaking with the family and friends to ascertain the specifics around what happened. Local support services have also been engaged.

“The hurt caused by these kind of deaths are amplified when the victim is so young,” says Sgt. David Lee. “We are working diligently to find answers to help the healing process for all those affected.”

As there is no ongoing public safety issue or investigative need, no names or further details are being released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CrimeIHIT

Previous story
More burned in 2021 wildfires so far than all of last year
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases up 204 Thursday, half in Interior region

Just Posted

DriveBC web cameras show a significant traffic back-up near the Zopkios Rest Area on July 29, 2021. (DriveBC photo)
Crash closes Coquihalla Highway southbound

6 Mile Lake south of Clinton was the scene of a fatal collision on July 25 involving a stolen pickup truck. (Photo credit: Locations Hub)
Clinton RCMP probe fatal collision involving stolen truck at 6 Mile Lake

Barney Bentall, Dan Fremlin, Dustin Bentall and Trixie Berkel perform during a benefit concert for Lytton in Clinton Friday, July 23. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Clinton benefit concerts raise over $8,000 for Lytton

Proposed plan of the new EcoDepot serving Cache Creek and Ashcroft. Work is scheduled to start in August, with the opening planned for spring 2022. (Photo credit: TNRD)
Work on new Cache Creek/Ashcroft Eco-Depot starts next month