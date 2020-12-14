Signs are posted and RCMP officers are on the lookout for car thieves, but police say the public has a role to play in preventing theft. (Submitted photo)

Signs are posted and RCMP officers are on the lookout for car thieves, but police say the public has a role to play in preventing theft. (Submitted photo)

Honda, Lexus tops most stolen vehicles in Canada in 2020

Depending on your vehicle’s make and model, it could be one of Canada’s most stolen vehicles

Auto theft costs Canadians close to $1 billion each year and the Insurance Bureau of Canada has listed the most targeted vehicles of 2020.

An estimated $542 million is spent by insurers to fix or replace stolen automobiles each year. A further $250 million goes to other insurance-related expenses, which include police response, health care and court system costs in more serious incidents.

The four most common reasons people steal automobiles include: To sell cars abroad at a higher market value; to dismantle the vehicle and sell the parts; to go joyriding, or to commit another crime and then leave the vehicle.

Here are the top 10 most stolen vehicles in Canada:

  1. 2018 Honda CR-V
  2. 2017 Lexus RX350 or RX450
  3. 2017 Honda CR-V
  4. 2018 Lexus RX350 or RX450
  5. 2018 Ford F150
  6. 2019 Honda CR-V
  7. 2018 Toyota Highlander
  8. 2017 Toyota Highlander
  9. 2019 Lexus RX350 or RX450
  10. 2017 Dodge Ram 1500

@janelle_swift
janelle.swift@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Best of 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Series of gaps allowed massive Desjardins data breach, privacy watchdog says
Next story
Rescue crews save man from raging waters in Vancouver Island provincial park

Just Posted

People walk by COVID-19 artwork including a painting of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 250 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

A total of 837 cases remain active, with 28 in hospital and six in intensive care

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov | AFP)
Kelowna, Kamloops only Interior B.C. cities with freezer space to store COVID-19 vaccine

‘As the other vaccines come, hopefully, it will be a little bit easier and logistically less complicated to get it out to the remote communities’

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 99 new cases of COVID-19

Dec. 11’s report reveals the highest case count for the region over the last two weeks

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 82 new cases of COVID-19

The total of cases in the region is now at 2,502

Interior Health has greatly increased the virtual availability of physicians through the pandemic. (Unsplash)
Virtual care has expanded significantly amid the pandemic in Interior Health

‘This crisis has forced us to change how we deliver health care more in 20 days than we had in 20 years’

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue president Nick Rivers. (PQB News file photo)
Hero reflects on harrowing rescue of man from raging Vancouver Island river

Nick Rivers rappelled into the Little Qualicum River to save a man clinging between two waterfalls

University of Washington Medical Center Pharmacy Manager Christine Meyer puts a tray of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine into the deep freeze after the vaccine arrived at the University of Washington Medical Center’s Montlake campus Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)
COVID vaccine to roll out to health-care workers across B.C. by next week

B.C. has received 4,900 of the first batch of doses to be distributed across the country

(Pixabay.com)
Single British Columbians won’t have to spend Christmas alone under health orders

Those who live alone have a few options

The community mailboxes at Hwy 37 and Oolichan, Cablecar subdivision in Kitimat. Nov. 17, 2020. Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel
Sending holiday cheer this year? Canada Post bumps up deadlines amid unprecedented season

Parcel delivery for regional and national mail moved up to this week

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth defends government actions in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
ICBC applies for 15% rate decrease as lawyers pushed out

Resolution tribunal to determine most injury awards

Seniors use gymnastics equipment for routines to improve their balance and flexibility, one of the programs developed to keep B.C.’s growing number of seniors active and independent. These programs have been suspended, seniors’ activity centres closed due to COVID-19. (Delta Gymnastics Society)
B.C. senior health indicators show strain as numbers grow

Wait times for long-term care continue to grow

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA calls for moratorium after minks, workers at farm contract COVID

More than 200 mink have died already at farm affected by COVID-19 in Chilliwack

Damien Dupont, visiting the Free Grace Baptist Church for an in-person service, during a time when there is a ban on gatherings, speaks to a television news crew outside the church on Dec. 13, 2020. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches could face charges for defying pandemic ban on in-person gatherings

Chilliwack RCMP began with awareness campaign but have now recommended charges for gatherings

Most Read