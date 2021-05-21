Ravi Kahlon listens as John Horgan speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Surrey, B.C., on Monday May 8, 2017. The British Columbia government is poised to announce details of a provincial restart plan on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ravi Kahlon listens as John Horgan speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Surrey, B.C., on Monday May 8, 2017. The British Columbia government is poised to announce details of a provincial restart plan on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Horgan: B.C.’s post-COVID-19 road map to be revealed Tuesday

Plan to restart B.C.’s economy to be revealed as COVID restrictions ease says premier

The road map that lays out the path for British Columbia residents to get on with their post-pandemic lives will be revealed on Tuesday, says Premier John Horgan.

Details will be announced of a provincial restart plan that benefits communities, residents and businesses after series of restrictions on gatherings, activities and travel since March last year, Horgan said Thursday.

“We’re confident that the plan we’ll lay out on Tuesday will be a positive one for all British Columbians, whether they are people of faith who want to get back to their temples, to their churches, to their gurdwaras, or people who want to get back onto the field and play a game,” said Horgan.

The province went back into health restrictions first imposed in March to slow the transmission of COVID-19 variants of concern in communities and bring down daily case counts that quickly rose above 1,000.

The restrictions closed down indoor dining, adult group fitness activity, planned indoor faith services and placed limits on non-essential travel.

Horgan said the restart will plot the direction ahead, but it will take time to reach the destination.

“All of that is just around the corner, but it has to be a slow and methodical approach,” he said. “We’re confident that come July we’re going to be in a much better place.”

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the restart plan will outline the route the province will take, but people should not expect an immediate, full-scale return to pre-pandemic days.

“It’s not going to be everything at once,” she said. “It’s not going to be a light switch. It’s going to be a dimmer switch.”

A spokesman for B.C.’s devastated tourism sector said the industry wants restrictions lifted on non-essential travel that have kept people contained to specific health authorities.

“There have been a slew of cancellations to all parts of the province. There was a lot of business on the books that didn’t materialize,” said Walt Judas, Tourism Industry Association of B.C. chief executive officer.

The non-essential travel restrictions were deeply felt by tourism operators who saw fishing, golfing and weekend getaway business dry up, he said.

The tourism association wants to see provincial travel reopen next week, followed by increased interprovincial visitors and ultimately international tourists, said Judas.

B.C.’s impending restart plan was raised earlier Thursday in the legislature, with the Opposition Liberals calling for a structured economic plan to help businesses survive the downturns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our businesses in B.C. are struggling,” said interim Liberal Leader Shirley Bond. “They need certainty and what they need from this government is to finally give them a plan.”

B.C.’s restart plan must include set targets and timelines for businesses, she said.

Economic Recovery Minister Ravi Kahlon acknowledged the hardships faced by businesses and B.C. residents and urged people to register for vaccinations and get immunized to help the province get back to normal again.

“People are tired,” he said. “This pandemic has been hard on everyone.”

COVID-19 case counts in B.C. have been declining in recent weeks as immunizations increase following record-high numbers of hospitalizations and COVID-19 infections.

On Thursday, there were 357 cases, the lowest number since mid-February.

The Ontario government announced Thursday a three-step reopening plan set to start on the week of June 14.

It said the plan to lift public health restrictions will be based on vaccination rates and other indicators.

Ontario also said it planned to reopen outdoor recreational facilities on Saturday.

—Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. parents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments can bring the kids

RELATED: Too early to set a date on loosening travel restrictions: Canada’s transport minister

BC politicsCoronaviruseconomy

Previous story
Logging protesters rally through Victoria to B.C. legislature
Next story
Pfizer-BioNTech pledge 2B doses to poor nations

Just Posted

Max Cuevas, 12, holds his mother’s hand as he receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from nurse practitioner Nicole Noche at Families Together of Orange County in Tustin, Calif., Thursday, May 13, 2021. The state began vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 Thursday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Care home outbreak over, 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Parents can also now bring their children aged 12 and up to receive vaccines

Members of the Ashcroft and District Lions Club do some serious clean-up along Government Street in Ashcroft on May 18. (Photo credit: Ashcroft and District Lions Club/Facebook)
Local Lions helping to support Easter Seals Camps fundraiser

Easter Seals Camps are a cause the Ashcroft and District Lions Club has supported for many years

Crew on the set of an episode of The Twilight Zone in Ashcroft in February 2020. Film production in the region is busier than ever, and local crew members are in huge demand for a wide variety of positions. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Opportunities in local film industry ‘as big as the imagination’

Many production companies are looking to film in the area, and local crew members are in high demand

Cache Creek at the Quartz Road culvert on May 15. The risk of flooding has receded for this year now that snowpack levels have decreased. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Flood risk recedes throughout region as snowpack decreases

Sudden heavy rain could still lead to flooding

The new council of Bonaparte Band at their swearing-in on May 17. (from l) Chief Frank Antoine; Coun. Neil Antoine; Coun. Keith Zabotel; Kristopher Billy (on behalf of his mother, Coun. Dr. Verna Billy-Minnabarriet); Coun. Michelle Canaday; Elder Julie Antoine (front). (Photo credit: Bonaparte Band)
Local elections at Bonaparte and Ashcroft bands, Spences Bridge

Changes at Bonaparte and Spences Bridge while Ashcroft remains the same

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

Rail shipment of lumber from B.C.’s Interior. (Black Press Media files)
Despite shortage, U.S. moves to double some Canadian lumber duties

B.C. industry says American builders, home buyers will pay

Police say Chris Saccoccia or “Chris Sky” is facing three charges in relation to uttering death threats and assault. (Facebook/Chris Sky)
Chris Sky, vocal anti-masker, charged with death threats ahead of speaking in Vancouver

Police received a report Wednesday saying that Sky threatened to shoot elected officials and a member of the public

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Canada extends ban on direct flights from India, Pakistan by 30 more days

Transport Canada says barring flights from those two countries is necessary to protect the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Abbotsford Coun. Brenda Falk has come under fire for a meme she shared on her Facebook page that some people believe compares current COVID-19 restrictions to life in Nazi Germany.
Abbotsford councillor’s post about Nazi Germany puts her in hot water

Some believe shared meme compares COVID-19 restrictions to Nazi Germany, Falk resigns from slate

A health care worker prepares to test a Coastal GasLink field worker for COVID-19. (Coastal GasLink photo)
B.C. workers now eligible for 3 days paid sick leave for COVID-19

The province says it plans the bridge the pandemic legislation into a permanent sick leave program for ‘any illness or injury’

Holland America Volendam carries passengers from Seattle to Ketchikan, Alaska for scenic tours. A 19th century U.S. shipping law has required foreign vessels to stop at a B.C. port in between. (Holland America Line)
Seattle-Alaska cruise ships gear up to bypass B.C. ports this summer

Ottawa’s COVID-19 ban until March 2022 pushes U.S. to act

The female passenger in a vehicle which crashed near Sicamous on May 20, 2021 was pronounced dead at the scene. (File photo) </p>
Watchdog probes Shuswap RCMP attempted traffic stop that ends in fatal crash

Female passenger killed, male driver sustains serious injuries in incident near Sicamous

Meteorologist Bob Robichaud of the Canadian Hurricane Centre provides an update on Hurricane Dorian in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
VIDEO: Top meteorologist predicts active hurricane season in Canada

An average of four named storms enter the Canadian Hurricane Centre’s response zone every year

Most Read