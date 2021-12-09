B.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy describes overhaul of forest policy to redistribute Crown timber cutting rights, B.C. legislature, June 1, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy describes overhaul of forest policy to redistribute Crown timber cutting rights, B.C. legislature, June 1, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Forests Minister knocked to ground near Legislature; Horgan calls for witnesses

Minister Katrine Conroy was hurt while walking home from B.C. Legislature

The premier is calling for any witnesses to come forward to Victoria police after his forests minister was allegedly assaulted on Tuesday (Dec. 7).

“I’m very upset my friend Minister Katrine Conroy was knocked to the ground & hurt last night walking home from the Legislature,” Horgan tweeted Wednesday evening. “Kat’s one of the toughest people I know & she’ll continue working hard for people. I encourage any potential witnesses to please contact (Victoria police).”

Victoria police said they received the report Wednesday of Conroy being knocked to the ground by an unknown person.

“The minister suffered non-life-threatening injuries and later attended hospital for medical treatment,” police said, adding that an investigation is underway.

“A Good Samaritan may have helped the minister during or after the incident. We are asking to speak with that person.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 250-995-7654, extension 1. Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCity of Victoria

Previous story
Study can’t confirm lab results for many cancer experiments
Next story
Record number of toxic drug deaths in B.C. Interior this year: coroners service

Just Posted

A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Record number of toxic drug deaths in B.C. Interior this year: coroners service

One of the many damaged sections along Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and Merritt. (Photo credit: Ministry of Transportation)
Province committed to rebuilding Highway 8 after massive damage

The Ashcroft Warriors U9 hockey team, with (from l) coaches Chris Buckland, Brendan Minnabarriet, and Tyler Bell. (Photo credit: submitted)
Ashcroft U9 hockey team relishes first game in more than a year

The firefighters left a thoughtful gift for the law enforcement team during the first responders hockey match in January 2020, and there will be more fun and antics during the rematch on Jan. 22, 2022 at the Drylands Arena. (Photo credit: Josh White)
Guns and Hoses first responders charity hockey match returning to Ashcroft