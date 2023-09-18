The view of Horn Lake looking toward the Hell Raving Creek wildfire is better Monday, Sept. 18 as the area had rain overnight and a cool morning. (Patrice Gordon photo)

The view of Horn Lake looking toward the Hell Raving Creek wildfire is better Monday, Sept. 18 as the area had rain overnight and a cool morning. (Patrice Gordon photo)

Horn Lake evacution order downgraded to an alert Sept. 18

The Cariboo Regional District emergency services had issued an order Sunday

An evacuation order for the Horn Lake area has been downgraded to an alert Monday, Sept. 18.

The Cariboo Regional District emergency operations centre had issued an order Sunday, Sept. 17 due to growth in the Hell Raving Creek wildfire, now measuring 11,429 hectares.

Residents are allowed to return to the area immediately and are asked to watch for livestock and wildlife on the roads.

The CRD noted in a news release there may be danger trees in wildfire affected areas. Danger trees on Crown Land will be dealt with by the BC Wildfire Service danger tree fallers.

Home owners and private land owners are recommended to work with an insurance agency to have an assessment done by a qualified arborist.

Wildfires remain active and firefighting activities continue in the area. It is important for residents to stay out of active wildfire areas. Interfering in an active fire area will result in crews ceasing ground and air operations potentially endangering nearby properties.

Since these areas remain on evacuation alert, residents must be prepared in case the area receives a future evacuation order on short notice.

Local governments may not have time to go door-to-door should a new evacuation order be issued.

On Friday, Sept. 15, the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department structure protection unit was deployed to Hell Raving Creek fire.

