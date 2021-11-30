Police secure the scene where they allege a suspected bank robber fled to a residential area and took hostages in Edmonton, Alta., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Police secure the scene where they allege a suspected bank robber fled to a residential area and took hostages in Edmonton, Alta., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Hostage freed, suspect dead after man flees into Edmonton home after bank robbery

Police say man entered a home on the city’s north side that was ‘not associated to him’

A hostage situation in Edmonton that began when a man was allegedly fleeing a bank robbery has ended with the lone hostage released, and the suspect dead.

Police said late Monday afternoon that the man had entered a home on the city’s north side that was “not associated to him” and took an unknown number of hostages.

The bank robbery, they said, happened several blocks away.

In a news release later in the evening, police say the lone female hostage was released unharmed at around 5:30 p.m. after efforts by professional negotiators.

Police then entered the residence at approximately 6 p.m. and found the 36-year-old male suspect dead.

They say there were no others in the home.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Crime

Previous story
B.C. extends gas rationing, state of emergency until Dec. 14 as Trans Mountain remains offline
Next story
British Columbia braces for third ‘atmospheric river’ after recent floods

Just Posted

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for several areas in advance of what is predicted to be heavy rainfall. (Photo credit: TNRD)
Evacuation alert issued for western areas of the TNRD

Work is being done on a section of the Coquihalla Highway after damage was caused by heavy rains and mudslides north of Hope, B.C., on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Hwy. 3, 99 and parts of Hwy. 1 to close over weekend as heavy rainfall sparks slide concerns

Interior Health is planning whole community immunization clinics in rural and remote communities. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health planning COVID clinics in rural areas

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis. (File Photo)
MP Brad Vis pushes for federal support for Lytton and disaster management in B.C.